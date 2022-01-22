Ukraine invasion feared ‘imminent’ as Russia accepts UK talks

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is “imminent”, a UK MP has said as the Kremlin accepted Britain’s invitation to more talks to ease the tension between Moscow and Kiev.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu has accepted an invitation to meet his UK counterpart, Ben Wallace, but wants the talks to be held in Moscow, not London.

Mr Wallace extended an invitation to visit London to discuss mutual security last week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is “taking full advantage of a weakened West”, Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the House of Commons Defence Select Committee, said.

“We are looking risk-adverse and somewhat timid … I suspect an invasion is now imminent.”

Russia has some recent history of involvement in border crises in former Soviet republics while denying it was doing anything untoward.

It has stationed about 100,000 troops in Belarus, some only a few kilometres from its border with Ukraine.

A satellite image shows a Russian battle group deployment in the Kursk Training Area, Russia, on December 21, 2021.

The Kremlin says Russian personnel are there for joint drills it says are due to start on February 10. Two divisions of S-400 air-defence systems are also being sent to Belarus, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Friday.

Critics say the presence of Russian soldiers in Belarus is yet another tactic being used to intimidate Ukraine.

“Politicians and leaders need to make the case [for Ukraine’s defence]. From where I sit the world is getting more dangerous, not less,” said Mr Ellwood.

“We need to explain it to the British people, we need to explain it to the American people, the consequences … of allowing Russia to advance and change the borders in eastern Europe.

“There are ripple effects that affect international security and, by extension, prosperity as well.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the Kremlin must decide whether it wants to solve the crisis using conflict or diplomacy.

Mr Lavrov denied Russia was planning an invasion but Mr Blinken said the US and its allies needed to see a de-escalation, not merely words, to take this seriously.

Details of talks between the UK and Russia talks have not been publicly confirmed.

“The Defence Secretary is glad that Russia has accepted the invitation to talk with his counterpart,” a senior British defence source said.

“Given the last defence bilateral between our two countries took place in London in 2013, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu has offered to meet in Moscow instead.

“The Secretary of State has been clear that he will explore all avenues to achieve stability and a resolution to Ukraine crisis. We are in communication with the Russian government.”

Britain earlier warned Russia would be “punished” if the country pushes ahead with any “destabilising action” in Ukraine.