Boris Johnson set to take ‘ownership’ of migrant crisis

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to take full personal “ownership” of the UK’s migrant crisis in a bid to bolster his weakened position as leader after the "partygate" scandal.

Mr Johnson is fighting to save his position since revelations about a string of parties in Downing Street during lockdowns have seriously damaged his standing.

Draft plans have been drawn up to help him repair his reputation if he is not forced to stand down over the events, which are subject to an inquiry.

One of the ways he is hoping to win back public support is by taking control of the illegal immigration crisis from Home Secretary Priti Patel, according to multiple reports.

The plan would see Mr Johnson make the military responsible for curbing the practice of illegal immigration in the English Channel.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, in the early hours of Saturday morning. PA

Ms Patel’s efforts to stamp out the unlawful voyages have been criticised by both those in favour of tougher measures and those concerned about human rights.

Her plan to order Border Force officials to push back boats carrying migrants has been heavily opposed by campaigners and human rights groups.

Border Force officials threatened to go on strike if the controversial tactic was introduced.

But many supporters of the Conservative Party say the government is not doing enough to stem the flow of small boats reaching British shores.

Following months of record migrant figures last year, a poll in November showed 77 per cent of Tory voters believed the party had become “too soft” on the issue.

A total of 28,401 people crossed from France to Britain in 2021, according to figures from Migration Watch. This was more than three times the overall figure from the previous year.

If Mr Johnson is not found to have broken the Ministerial Code in the “partygate” saga and manages to cling on to power despite growing calls for him to step down, it could signal a new era in Britain’s response to illegal migration.

In her inquiry, senior civil servant Sue Gray is responsible for establishing what parties have taken place in Downing Street since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and if they breached coronavirus restrictions.

Critics have argued the probe is not independent as Ms Gray reports to the prime minister.

Her report aims to establish the facts, but it will be for the police to punish any lockdown breaches and for Lord Geidt, the prime minister’s adviser on ministerial interests, to look at any breaking of the Code.

On Saturday, the steady stream of dinghies continued across the busy shipping lanes of the English Channel, despite the death of a man trying to cross from France the previous day.

Photos showed two boats arriving in Kent, each carrying around 30 people, including children, in the early hours of the morning.

One boat was brought into the port of Dover while the second group were brought ashore at Dungeness.

Some people were seen receiving medical treatment after reaching land.

Both boats were intercepted by the RNLI lifeboat charity in pitch-black conditions.

On Friday, a Sudanese man in his 20s was found unconscious and pulled from the water after falling off a dingy. The vessel had been packed with fellow migrants bound for the UK, French authorities said.

Thirty-two people on board were rescued off the coast of Berck, near Calais, in a state of hypothermia, authorities said.

The man was taken back to shore but declared dead, and a manslaughter investigation has been opened, the Boulogne-sur-Mer prosecutor said.