Boris Johnson: 'I wish to apologise' over Downing Street party

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued an apology in the House of Commons and admitted he attended an alleged lockdown-breaking garden party in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson claimed the garden was being used as an "extension of the office" when he joined staff at the gathering in May 20 2020 but acknowledged that millions of Britons who were banned from mixing during that time would likely see it differently.

After facing calls to resign and coming under intense pressure to "come clean" about the events in Number 10 during England's first lockdown, Mr Johnson put on a brave face at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

“I want to apologise. I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months," he told Members of Parliament.

“I know the anguish they have been through – unable to mourn their relatives, unable to live their lives as they want or to do the things they love.

"And I know the rage they feel with and with the government I lead when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules."

He said while he could not pre-empt the findings of the inquiry into parties in Downing Street, he said he had enough information to say “there were things we simply did not get right” for which he "must take responsibility".

He said the garden of Number 10 is an "extension of the office" which has been "in constant use" throughout the pandemic due to the reduced chance of contracting Covid outdoors.

His comments referred to the May 15 2020 "work party" in the back garden of Downing Street which saw the prime minister, his then-fiancee Carrie Symonds and at least 17 staff members gather around tables laden with cheese and wine.

On May 20 2020 another gathering is understood to have been held in the garden after more than 100 staff were invited to a "bring your own booze" picnic.

Mr Johnson said he went into the garden shortly after 6pm on that date “to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later”.

His comments came after it emerged the prime minister and Carrie were among 40 people to attend the garden party.

He said at the time he “believed implicitly that this was a work event” but in hindsight he “should have said everyone back inside”.

“I should have found some other way to thank them,” he added.

He said “even if it could be said technically to fall within the guidance” the party would not be seen in the same light by millions of people who suffered due to the pandemic.

Mr Johnson was heckled by Members of Parliament in the opposition benches as he made the comments following days up criticism from across the political spectrum.

He acknowledged that the public had been forbidden from meeting anyone from outside their household when the party took place during the first nationwide lockdown in England.

“To them and to this House I offer my heartfelt apologies,” the prime minister added.