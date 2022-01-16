Boris Johnson plots staff cull in bid to survive ‘partygate’ scandal

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing a purge of staff to survive the “partygate” scandal, which has caused support for his Conservative party to plummet.

Oliver Dowden, the ruling party’s chairman, hinted at a possible shake-up by saying Mr Johnson was committed to addressing the drinking and partying culture at Number 10 Downing Street, which surfaced with revelations of raucous gatherings in the garden while England was in lockdown.

It is believed Mr Johnson plans to weed out aides who played a role in the public relations disaster.

Read more UK PM Boris Johnson faces more calls to quit

The UK’s Sunday Times newspaper reported that Martin Reynolds, his principal private secretary and a former ambassador to Libya, is among the probable targets.

He organised a picnic on May 20, 2020, when England was in lockdown, inviting 100 people to the Downing Street garden to bask in the sunshine with nibbles and alcoholic drinks.

Others braced for sackings include Mr Reynolds’ deputy, Stuart Glassborow, and Dan Rosenfield, Downing Street’s chief of staff.

Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister's principal private secretary, seated back left, is expected to be purged from Downing Street as part of a mass clear out of aides. PA

Mr Johnson is reported to have drawn up a plan to win back public support with measures such as banning alcohol at No 10 Downing Street to curb its drinking culture.

Mr Dowden said the Conservatives needed to “up our game” going forward.

In an interview with BBC One’s Sunday Morning programme, he said a culture change was needed.

He said he was “disgusted” to learn that aides had spent the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral drinking and dancing in Downing Street.

Last week the prime minister’s office apologised to Queen Elizabeth II for the celebrations held during a period of national mourning for the Royal Family’s patriarch.

“He is very much apologetic for this happening,” Mr Dowden said of Mr Johnson. “It shouldn’t have happened.

“The task for us now is to make sure that we address the underlying culture in Downing Street and I know that the prime minister is completely committed to doing that.”

“There were failings. We should have done better – much, much better. We need to up our game, and that needs to be addressed.”

But despite working in the building throughout the pandemic, Mr Dowden said he was not aware of the party culture until the allegations came to light.

Mr Dowden served as culture secretary from February 2020 to September 2021, in which time several parties took place in the Downing Street garden.

On the evening of May 20, 2020, Mr Dowden led the daily government press conference to explain coronavirus rules to the public.

At about the same time, staff would have been preparing for the “bring your own booze” party, which the prime minister has apologised for attending.

Mr Dowden said he knew nothing about the picnic and said he left the building soon after concluding the televised briefing.

On Saturday, former children’s minister Tim Loughton became the sixth Conservative MP to urge Mr Johnson to resign, arguing he had inflicted irreversible “terminal damage” on the party.

He rejected the idea that firing staff or changing policies could save Mr Johnson’s embattled premiership.

“It is not down to a simple government policy change or a sacking of ministers or officials to put things right,” Mr Loughton wrote on Facebook.

“In this case, all roads lead back to Downing Street and the person whose name is on the front door.”