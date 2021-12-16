Which London theatre shows are being cancelled?

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

The UK's leading theatres are suffering from a wave of cancellations as the country is hit by surging Omicron infections that forced the government into renewed restrictions encouraging people to work from home.

A vaccine booster campaign is under way but official warnings from medics and government leaders to keep the festive partying to a minimum means the hospitality and entertainment industries are feeling another hammer blow.

The London production of Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre was forced to cancel performances on Wednesday owing to Covid problems, but producers hoped the show would be back on for the December 16 afternoon matinee.

“Due to Covid-enforced absences, tonight's performance of Hamilton can no longer play as scheduled,’ the production said.

“On behalf of everyone at Hamilton, we apologise for the disappointment and for any inconvenience this may cause.”

In London, the Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre also cancelled shows on Tuesday and Wednesday because of “Covid-enforced absences within our cast and crew”. Performances are due to resume on Thursday.

Life of Pi scrapped five shows at Wyndham's Theatre where producers blamed “several cases of Covid in the company” despite “robust measures taken".

Performances of Hex at the National Theatre, based on the classic fairy tale Sleeping Beauty, were also cancelled until Thursday. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at the Troubadour Theatre Wembley is cancelled until Friday .

Restaurants are being hit with cancellations at one of the busiest times of the year. PA

The Royal Shakespeare Company's The Comedy of Errors at the Barbican in London has also been halted, with the production hoping to restart on Thursday December 23

Force Majeure at the Donmar Warehouse was cancelled until Friday after positive coronavirus cases in the cast.

“Due to cases of Covid-19 within the company, performances of Force Majeure Tuesday 14 to Thursday December 16 have been cancelled. We are very disappointed, but the safety of our performers, staff and audiences is our priority,” a statement to ticket-holders said.

When the UK moved to Plan B restrictions as a reaction to the Omicron outbreak, it encouraged work-from-home policies.

It also acted as a warning sign for people wanting to celebrate the festive period. Although venues are still open, trade is slowing.

In the City of London financial district, fewer than 30 people were outside bars near the famous Leadenhall Market, which is usually packed with workers and shoppers.

Restaurateur Tom Kerridge took to social media on Tuesday to reveal that 654 guests had cancelled reservations in six days and said that many venues would crumble without help.

The festive period is crucial to theatres for income and reaching new audiences, especially so after most productions were cancelled or delayed in 2020.

This year theatres have been able to stage productions without restrictions on audience capacity.

Many venues are implementing the See It Safely scheme, which allows venues to display a special mark once they have signed up to a code of conduct and proved they are following the latest guidance.

Approved venues receive a tool kit including the mark, which can be displayed on venues and promotional material, an animated safety video, signage and further training.

Audiences now have to wear masks and show a Covid passport when attending the theatre since the emergence of the Omicron variant.