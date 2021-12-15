Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood days after Abu Dhabi F1 heartbreak

British racing driver Lewis Hamilton received a knighthood during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Sir Lewis was given Britain's highest civic honour by Prince Charles for his services to motorsport over the past two decades.

It comes days after the 36-year-old narrowly missed out on a record eighth Formula One world title to his bitter rival, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

The controversial and nail-biting championship was clinched during the final lap during of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver stormed past his Hamilton in the closing stages of the Grand Prix season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit, having benefited from a late safety car that bunched up the pack.

Sir Lewis was was part of the New Year Honours list in 2020 following pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to approve the accolade.

Lewis Hamilton's knighthood comes days after he lost out on a record eight Formula One title.

Veteran actor Sir David Suchet was due to be knighted for his drama career and charity work, but announced he has tested positive for Covid.

Sir David said in a tweet on Tuesday evening: “I have sad news. I have tested positive for Covid via a lateral flow test this evening. So no investiture for me at Windsor Castle tomorrow. I am getting a PCR test in the morning.”

During the ceremony Barry Hearn, the chairman of the World Snooker Tour and the Professional Darts Corporation, was awarded an OBE for services to sport.

The former manager of snooker player Steve Davis is also the chairman of Matchroom Sport, a company which owns, produces and promotes 12 sports.

Singer and rapper Craig David will receive an MBE for services to music after staging a career comeback.

The star found overnight fame with the release of his debut album Born To Do It in 2000 but after the hits eluded him and he moved to America he returned to successful ways with his record Following My Intuition in 2016.

