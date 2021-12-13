Horner promises to defend Verstappen's Abu Dhabi GP triumph in the highest courts

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has vowed to defend Max Verstappen's dramatic Formula One world championship victory all the way to the highest court.

Horner insisted they were prepared to contest Mercedes’ appeal through the sport’s various levels of appeal and then into the law courts if required.

And the signs are that Mercedes’ anger is so intense at the manner of Sunday’s defeat that is exactly where this is headed.

Red Bull’s 24-year-old racing superstar became the first Dutch F1 world champion with a thrilling last-lap move on rival Lewis Hamilton.

But he only did it after a controversial decision by race director Michael Masi and the stewards to move five cars between leader Hamilton and Verstappen out of the way as they circled under a safety car caused by a Nicholas Latifi crash.

The idea appeared to be to allow the two title contenders to finally resolve their nine-month, 21-race, four-continent, rivalry in sporting fashion on the track rather than see it run down lamely behind the safety car.

And what a finale it was: a dramatic one lap shoot out worthy of Hollywood.

But for every delighted fan left breathless by the spectacle there will be one that will be unhappy over a gerrymandered finish.

With Verstappen having been able to pit for fresh tyres it was hardly an equal fight.

But then earlier in the race when the two rivals clashed a decision had been made that did not appear fair for Verstappen when Hamilton cut a chicane and kept his lead

“We think (Masi) followed the right rules and procedures that are available to him,” said Horner, his voice hoarse from shouting through the rollercoaster of emotions he has just lived.

“It’s tough for (the stewards) in difficult circumstances. We’ve always discussed with them ‘let them race’ about letting the races go and he’s done that today."

But after lodging notification of their intention to appeal with the International Court of Appeal, this battle is clearly far from over even though few would argue Verstappen is a great driver, worthy champion and Red Bull not at fault.

Mercedes are fuming that Masi didn’t let the race finish under the safety car and believe stewards broke the rules by choosing to restart the race.

Team boss Toto Wolff was so angry he locked himself in the team motorhome after the race and refused to take callers, including Horner, who called to commiserate.

He was reputedly in talks with QC Paul Harris, a sports law expert, allegedly at the circuit only as a guest. Only last month Harris was voted Britain’s Barrister of the Year.

“If they appeal, they appeal,” said Horner. “We’ll fight it in the appeal courts and in the legal court after that if they are to go that route.”

Asked if it was time Red Bull had a permanent barrister on the pay role at every race, Horner responded: “Maybe I need one on the pit wall with me. It’s a shame. We are a race team, we are a team of racers, we don’t take barristers racing with us. We focus on what’s going on the track.

“We push and race hard. The team have been phenomenal we’ve had fastest pit stops, We’ve had bold strategies and we’ve had Max Verstappen who has been phenomenal this year.”

Before it reaches the law courts, probably in France or UK, the case would have to go through two levels of sporting appeal.

The first is at F1’s own International Court of Appeal and after that there is an independent court within F1’s own structure.

But Mercedes have only lodged the notice of appeal to protect their rights and keep their options open so they have time to investigate their options fully.

They have 96 hours from the end of the race to make the official decision.

One fly in the ointment, though, is the sport's own World Champion’s Prize Giving Ceremony which is due to take place on Thursday.

There will also be much discussion on how determined Mercedes are to pursue a case which will drag the sport’s own reputation further through the mire.

The incident and the stewards handling of it has split opinion across the globe

Some believe the sport has been irreparably damaged and Hamilton cruelly robbed of a historic championship he thoroughly deserved.

Others were pleased to see the endless Mercedes domination come to an end. This is the first of the last 14 team and driver trophies they have failed to win in seven years.

Hamilton was courteous in defeat, delivering a congratulatory message to his rival on the podium after the race.

Both Horner and Verstappen were equally complimentary in return to restore some sense of decorum to a wounding, if dramatic, day.

“Of course it’s tough for him,” said Horner. “I spoke to him and his dad. It’s been a tough competition, he’s been very gracious, as was his father. And he’ll come back fighting hard next year.”

Pushed on whether the sport’s beleaguered stewards had made the right decision after much criticism had circulated throughout the season, Horner said: “There’s always lessons you can learn as a team and in life generally.

“The decision at the beginning of the race went against us and we felt the one at the end was right and it was a season like that. There’s been marginal calls, some we’ve benefited from and a majority we have lost out from.

“Max was due a bit of luck and Latifi gave us the opportunity. After Silverstone, Budapest, Azerbaijan he felt the luck wasn’t with him and for the first time, today, he had some and it came at the right time but he had to make it happen.

“We needed a miracle from the racing gods and they answered. So thank you to them.”