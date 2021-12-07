Lewis Hamilton ready to deliver knockout punch when F1 title is decided at Abu Dhabi GP

Lewis Hamilton has thrown down the gauntlet to bitter rival Max Verstappen ahead of their winner-takes-all showdown at the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, warning he is up for a fight.

Until now, the seven-time champion has tried to dampen rising tension over a rivalry that has careered increasingly out of control. But a remarkable third win in a row left the ecstatic Mercedes’ man looking forward to the Yas Island finale declaring: “I feel I am in the boxing ring and I’m ready to go.”

Hamilton was speaking after ducking several ‘punches’ in an entertaining and wacky race at the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last weekend. The bitter rivals collided twice while battling for the lead of a rollercoaster race in Jeddah.

Hamilton may have emerged as the victor and picked up fastest lap along the way but he did it with part of his front wing in shreds. And it was enormous luck that was the only damage after he rammed the back of his rivals car.

Verstappen had a torrid day as he was slapped with two penalties over his ruthless racing tactics. Despite a performance for the ages which earned him Driver of the Day from the fans, the young Dutchman limped home 11 seconds adrift fearing one of his tyres would blow.

For his part furious Hamilton branded the Dutchman a “crazy guy”, but the world champion insisted keeping calm in the midst of such remarkable, boiling controversy was what had won the day.

The British driver knew going into the race a crash that took out both cars would mean Verstappen becoming champion.

“We approached it with a cool head as a team. The key for us was just staying calm,” he said.

But Hamilton did not shy away from criticising his 24-year-old rival for his unrelenting tactics. “It was clear that others around us willing to take it to all sorts of levels in order to overtake,” he added. “I just tried to keep it on the track and stay out of trouble. Which meant avoiding an incident if I could.

“I was grateful I still had a wing at the end. I took a lot of risks with the bit of damage I had to get that extra point as we continue to fight.”

It’s clear, for him, the gloves are off. "I've raced a lot of drivers in my life, in the 28 years, I've come across a lot of different characters,” said Hamilton. "There's a few at the top which are... yeah, over the limit. Rules kinda don't apply, or they don't think of the rules."

When asked if he was talking about Verstappen, Hamilton replied: "He's over the limit, for sure. I've avoided collision on so many occasions with the guy and I don't always mind being the one that does that, because you live to fight another day. Which I obviously did."

One accident saw Hamilton’s boss Toto Wolff hurl his headphones into the garage floor in fury.

“No matter what we have experienced as a team, no matter what we face keep pushing, we never give up and that’s been the mentality of our team," said Hamilton. "I’ve seen a passion and excitement in our team I don’t think I’ve seen in 10 years, which is amazing."

Verstappen was so disappointed to finish second again he refused to take part in the traditional podium rose water spraying celebrations.

Meanwhile, Jacques Villeneuve, the 1997 champion, criticised both drivers for amateur “rental karting” tactics.

Verstappen arrives in Abu Dhabi to begin preparations for the biggest race of his young life wondering how it has got to this stage when he had a cavernous 32-point lead in early July.

But the inspired decision to tie down the deal to make the Yas Marina Circuit the final F1 race of the season means Abu Dhabi will become the centre of the sporting world for what promises to be an epic showdown.