Pakistan strikes Kabul and Kandahar amid border tension with Taliban

Loud explosions were heard across Kabul early on Friday as Pakistan carried out air strikes on the Afghan capital, hours after the Taliban launched a cross-border attack against its neighbour.

Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said in a post on X that the country's military had destroyed key Taliban installations in the capital, Kandahar and Paktia.

Mr Tarar said 133 Taliban had been killed and more than 200 were wounded. He added that "Pakistan's effective counter-operations are ongoing".

Pakistan's Defence Minister said the armed "forces are giving a decisive response at this time".

"Our cup of patience has overflowed. Now it is open war between us and you," Khawaja M Asif said in a post on X.

Kabul denied the claims of casualties.

"The cowardly Pakistani military has carried out air strikes in certain areas of Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid said in a post on X. "Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties."

Afghanistan launched a large-scale military operation against Pakistani army centres along the border on Thursday, increasing tension between the neighbours after air strikes by Pakistan.

Mr Mujahid called the attacks a response to “repeated border violations and provocations from Pakistani military circles”. Kabul had said this week it would respond to Pakistan’s air strikes in several provinces.

Tension has been high since Islamabad accused the Taliban of hosting militant groups that plan attacks in Pakistan, an allegation denied by Kabul.

The two countries failed to extend a truce brokered by Qatar and Turkey in October last year.

Pakistan recorded its deadliest year of violence in a decade as deaths from insurgent attacks climbed to 3,967 nationwide in 2025.