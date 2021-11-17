New Covid wave hits Germany with unvaccinated people feeling full force

New coronavirus cases in Germany have almost doubled in the past two weeks as the unvaccinated bear the brunt of the latest wave.

State politicians and health leaders are meeting on Thursday to look at ways of reducing the infections, while the national Parliament is also expected to consider new measures.

“The current pandemic situation in Germany is dramatic, I can’t say it any other way,” departing Chancellor Angela Merkel said. “The wave is hitting our country with full force.”

Germany’s disease control agency reported 52,826 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, sparking calls for new measures to curb infections.

The case numbers, another daily record, are about a third higher than a week ago and almost double two weeks ago.

The Robert Koch Institute said 294 more people died in Germany of Covid-19 in the past day, bringing the country’s pandemic death toll to 98,274.

“The meeting is overdue,” Mrs Merkel said. She said she hoped officials would agree on a threshold for imposing more Covid-19 restrictions.

“It would be a disaster to act only when the intensive care units are full, because then it would be too late,” she said in a speech to mayors from across Germany.

Her likely successor, current Finance Minister Olaf Scholz of the centre-left Social Democrats, urged people who have not yet been vaccinated to do so.

“That’s the best protection against infection. We can see that, right now, in intensive care units,” Mr Scholz said.

The probable incoming coalition of three political parties, which includes the Social Democrats, has agreed on public health measures for Parliament to debate on Thursday.

They include stricter anti-virus workplace rules and sharply increasing fines for forging vaccine passports, allowing up to five years in prison for professional gangs selling fakes.

Employees could also receive the right to work from home again, where possible.

Infections have shot up in recent weeks, particularly among unvaccinated people, with southern and eastern Germany the hardest hit.

The district of Meissen, near Dresden, reported almost 1,305 new cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the past week.

Saxony state, where Meissen is located, plans to introduce new social distancing rules and require people to show vaccine passports or recovery certificates to enter all stores except supermarkets and pharmacies.

Saxony has the lowest vaccination rate in Germany, with 57.6 per cent of the population fully inoculated compared to the national average of 67.7 per cent.

The World Health Organisation on Tuesday said Germany, along with Russia and Britain, were the countries with the most new cases in Europe.