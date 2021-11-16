UK minister's warning over lone attacker radicalisation during lockdown

A UK government minister has spoken of a growing threat from lone wolf terrorist attacks by extremists became radicalised during the coronavirus lockdown.

The warning came as police in Liverpool, northern England, investigate an attempted bombing of a women's hospital in the city on Sunday.

Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, who was killed in the explosion, was identified as the chief suspect while four people arrested in connection with the incident were released without charge on Tuesday.

Home Office Minister Damian Hinds said counterterrorism police were discovering “more by the hour” about the incident, but that it could be weeks before a full picture of what happened was formed.

Speaking to Sky News, he said the public was right to be concerned about so-called lone wolf figures who were radicalised during the pandemic, adding that there was a trend towards "self-radicalisation" by people who followed propaganda on the internet.

There was a "trend away from what are called directed attacks...to more individual, self-initiated, self-radicalised, not so complex, sometimes quite the opposite end of the scale in terms of the methodology used" action, Mr Hinds, MP for East Hampshire, said.

“During the coronavirus period and lockdown, there have been more people spending more time in front of their computer screens. I mean, it’s only a tiny, tiny proportion of those who go down this dark route, but, yes, of course this is a concern.

Quote During the coronavirus period and lockdown there have been more people spending more time in front of their computer screens Security Minister Damian Hinds

“So much of all criminality these days has a connection one way or another to the internet and that’s especially true when we talk about extremism, radicalisation and terrorism."

Mr Hinds said that the government was working closely with social media companies to combat the threat from extremists.

The Online Safety Bill which being introduced to Parliament and "wider work" around the Prevent anti-extremism initiative would also help to reduce the threat from would-be lone wolf figures, he said.

Police officers continue their forensic investigations at the scene of the car explosion at Liverpool Women's Hospital. Getty.

In Parliament, Conservative MP Robert Jenrick said extremism was a “significant problem” that needed to be confronted with “renewed seriousness”.

Mr Jenrick told the Commons while it “wouldn’t be right to speculate” on the motivations of the Liverpool bomber while the investigation was taking place, it was “true that we have a significant problem in this country with extremism, and extremist ideologies, and one which we need to confront with renewed seriousness”.

In response, Minister of State for Crime and Policing Kit Malthouse said that while the government can do a lot on prevention, “In the end, we have to get to the root cause, which is, as he [Mr Jenrick] says, the radicalisation, often self-radicalisation, of those individuals, often online.”

Mr Malthouse suggested “significant attention and resources” would be paid to the possible risk lone wolf terrorists posed.

Labour MP Dame Angela Eagle asked Mr Malthouse for his views on “how we can counter self-radicalisation and the fact that the security services are particularly worried that it may have been turbocharged during lockdowns”.

“Both in crime generally and in possible radicalisation online, we are working through the implications of the lockdowns and the impact from Covid on particular individuals who may be susceptible to having spent time in confinement and been exposed to material that they otherwise wouldn’t have been as a result," Mr Malthouse said.