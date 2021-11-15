UK terror level raised to 'severe' after Liverpool explosion: what we know so far

The UK government has announced that the terror threat level will be raised after an attempted bomb attack on Liverpool Women's Hospital.

Four people are now in custody over the incident, which occurred on Sunday and left one person, believed to be the assailant, dead.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the terror threat level would be moving from “substantial” to “severe” after the attack, which comes less than a month after the murder of the politician David Amess.

The level, which is set by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, means that an attack is now considered to be “highly likely".

“There’s a live investigation taking place right now,” Ms Patel said on Monday.

“They will need the time, the space, to do the work that they are doing in terms of investigating the incident.”

Here is everything we know so far:

— The explosion happened inside a taxi outside the hospital moments before 11am on Remembrance Sunday.

— Emergency services were on the scene within minutes and one man, the passenger in the taxi, was pronounced dead.

— The driver of the taxi, David Perry, was injured, though he managed to escape, and has since been released from hospital.

— The driver picked up the passenger in the Rutland Avenue area of Liverpool, about a 10-minute drive from Liverpool Women’s Hospital, said Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson of the Counter-Terrorism Policing North-West.

— Officers said an explosion came from within the car as it approached the drop-off point.

An armed police officer holds a gun outside a home in Rutland Avenue, Liverpool as part of the continuing investigation into a deadly explosion in a taxi outside the city's Women's Hospital on Sunday morning. Three men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act. AP Photo

— Police have declared the event a “terrorist incident” and said the proximity in location and time to Remembrance services was a “line of inquiry”, though officers cannot draw a connection “at this time”.

— Authorities say “inquiries indicate that an improvised explosive device has been manufactured” and are working under the assumption the passenger built it in the taxi.

— They believe they know the identity of the passenger but have not confirmed it publicly.

— Detectives are unsure what the motivation behind the attack was, the reason for the device’s “sudden explosion” or why the passenger asked to be taken to the hospital.

— Three men aged 21, 26 and 29 were detained on Sunday in Sutcliffe Street in the nearby Kensington area of the city.

— A fourth man, aged 20, was arrested on Monday, also in the Kensington area.

— All were arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act, under which officers can detain terror suspects without a warrant, and will be interviewed on Monday.

— Two addresses, one in Sutcliffe Street and another in Rutland Avenue, have been searched, with the second address yielding “significant items”, Mr Jackson said.

— Eight families were removed from their homes near the Rutland Avenue address and a cordon is in place.

— Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the taxi driver for acting with “incredible presence of mind and bravery”, while Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson lauded the driver for his “heroic efforts”.

— Liverpool Women’s Hospital said visiting access had been restricted “until further notice” and there was an increased security and police presence on the site.