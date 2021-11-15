Liverpool Women's Hospital taxi explosion: 'homemade' bomb used in terrorist incident

Police investigating a fatal explosion in a taxi in Liverpool, north-west England, have declared it a terrorist incident and are exploring a possible link to a nearby Remembrance Sunday service.

Footage from Liverpool Women’s Hospital showed the blast ripping through a taxi as it pulled up outside, with the driver leaping out and running for cover.

The passenger died in the blast while the driver, identified as David Perry, was treated for injuries and has since been released from hospital.

On Monday, Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, head of Counter-Terrorism Police North West, said the man was picked up in the Rutland Avenue area in the south-west of the city and “asked to be taken to Liverpool Women’s Hospital”.

Mr Jackson said officers believed the blast was caused by the “ignition of an explosive device” made by the passenger.

More from the UK Queen Elizabeth II misses Remembrance Sunday service

“Our inquiries indicate that an improvised explosive device has been manufactured and our assumption so far is that it was built by the passenger in the taxi," he said.

Counter-terrorism officers investigating the incident believe they know the identity of the passenger, he said. No details have been made public.

“Although the motivation for this incident is yet to be understood, given all the circumstances it has been declared a terrorist incident,” he said.

A Remembrance Sunday service was due to be held at Anglican Cathedral in the city less than a kilometre away from the hospital, with about 1,200 military personnel, veterans and relatives of fallen soldiers among those in attendance.

Mr Jackson said officers could not “draw any connection” between the incident, which happened before the two minutes' silence at 11am, and the service.

"It is a line of inquiry we are pursuing," he said.

Left, taxi driver David Perry escaped his vehicle after an explosive device detonated; right, the vehicle burns outside Liverpool Women's Hospital. Shutterstock; Reuters

Police found “significant items” at one of the Liverpool properties being searched, he said.

Earlier, friends Mr Perry suggested he helped thwart a disaster by trapping the passenger in the taxi.

Joanne Anderson, Mayor of Liverpool, praised Mr Perry for his actions and said he "stood out and locked the doors" to avert what could have been an “absolutely awful disaster”.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised Mr Perry for acting with “incredible presence of mind and bravery”.

Police cordons remained in place at the hospital on Monday morning as officers continued to investigate the explosion, which happened at 10.59am.

On Sunday, Counter-Terrorism Police North West said three men – aged 29, 26 and 21 – had been detained in the Kensington area of the city and arrested under the Terrorism Act.

They said the force would continue to keep an open mind about the cause of the explosion and were working closely with Merseyside Police.

It has been reported that MI5, the UK’s domestic counterintelligence and security agency, was assisting the investigation.

"So far, we understand that the car involved was a taxi which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred," a Merseyside Police spokesman said.

"Work is still going on to establish what has happened and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.

"We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion, but given how it has happened, out of caution, counterterrorism police are leading the investigation, supported by Merseyside Police.

"Our response is ongoing at the hospital and will be for some time. Cordons are in place and there are some road closures."

Police have searched properties in Liverpool as part of the investigation into the blast. PA

Ms Anderson declined to speculate on reports suggesting the taxi was bound for the Remembrance Day service.

But she said the driver clearly acted heroically.

“We knew that the taxi driver had stood out and locked the doors, we knew that early on," she said.

“Obviously, the taxi driver in his heroic efforts has managed to divert what could have been an absolutely awful disaster at the hospital. Our thanks go to him.

“And our emergency services and authorities have worked through the night to divert anything further and we’ve all been on standby and in constant contact to provide any support that’s needed.”

Images of a vehicle on fire at the scene, and later burnt out, have been shared online. Footage of an explosion and billowing smoke outside the hospital was also shared.

Nick Aldworth, the former UK counterterrorism co-ordinator, said pictures from the scene showed “very little blast damage” to the taxi, suggesting the explosive device may have failed to detonate fully.

Mr Aldworth, who had a 36-year career in policing and the military, said officers would compare data on any suspects with details held by MI5, which has different information to the police.

“I have to say, from what I’ve seen, there’s very little blast damage. There’s obviously a lot of fire damage but very little blast damage,” he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

“And so, whatever was in that vehicle was either a low yield or didn’t work properly, or possibly an incendiary.”

He has no doubt the attack was carried out with “significant timing”, he said.

Speaking before police declared it a terrorist incident, he said it was common for police to link an investigation to terrorism in the early stages to bolster their resources.

He said investigating officers could scale back their investigation if and when it became clear the incident was not related to terrorism, which was much easier than bolstering their operations.

“It makes sense to create a terrorism investigation to start with because that then allows you to have a large operation with access to more resources you might not normally have, for example the intelligence services,” he said.

Liverpool Women's Hospital said access was restricted for visitors "until further notice", with patients diverted to other hospitals "where possible".

"We are reviewing our patient activity for the next 24 to 48 hours and patients should wait to be contacted for updates about any planned appointments or other attendance at the hospital," it said.

"Our staff are being permitted to leave and enter the hospital under the supervision of Merseyside Police.

"We would like to say thank you for the co-operation and support of our patients, visitors and staff who have been impacted by this incident, in particular those members of staff who were at the scene at the time of the incident."

Oliver Dowden, chairman of the UK's ruling Conservative Party, said the actions of Mr Perry were testament to the “bravery of ordinary Britons”.

“Isn’t that the case, the contrast between the cowardice of terrorism attacks and the bravery of ordinary Britons up and down the country who put other people’s lives before their own?” he said on Sky News.

“Clearly we’ll have to see exactly what happened but if that is the case it is another example of true bravery and courage.

“It is a reminder to us all that the threat of terrorism hasn’t gone away and how much we depend on our police and security services."

Mr Dowden said UK Home Secretary Priti Patel would be briefed on the investigation.

Phil Garrigan, chief fire officer of Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, said the car fire at the hospital was "fully developed" when two engines arrived shortly after 11am.

"The operational crews extinguished the fire rapidly but as has been reiterated by the police chief constable, there was one fatality," he said at the scene.

"Another individual had left the vehicle prior to the fire developing to the extent that it did. Our thoughts are with them and the families of those involved."