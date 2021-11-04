British man with post-apocalyptic vision faces jail for stockpiling explosives

A 54-year-old man faces a prison term after stockpiling explosive materials in preparation for a calamitous breakdown of society.

Police investigated Michael Pym-Nixson after they were alerted by paramedics who visited his south-west London home to treat him for burn injuries to his hand that he said had been caused by fireworks.

Neighbours later told police that they heard three loud bangs on the night he was injured. Officers raided the home to find kilogrammes of chemicals, how-to videos and detailed notes of how to make explosive material.

Police said there was no suggestion of terrorism, no evidence that he was making explosives for “any malign purpose” or trying to make a homemade bomb.

Pym-Nixson admitted two charges of possessing explosive material and was told he would face a prison sentence at a hearing next month.

Judge Gregory Perrins said: “I am not going to sentence you today, I would like to know a little bit more about you.

“You will come back in five weeks’ time. You understand a custodial sentence is inevitable, but you will find out on that day how long it will be.”

Commander Richard Smith, of the Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism unit, said: “Pym-Nixson’s preoccupation with making explosive materials in preparation for a future breakdown of society put himself and others who lived around him at risk.”