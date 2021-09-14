Thirteen apocalypse-ready cars from 'Mad Max: Fury Road' to be auctioned this month

Thunder up and hail the V8.

Thirteen cars from the 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road will go under the hammer this month, including The War Rig – the tanker truck driven by Charlize Theron’s character Imperator Furiosa in the hit blockbuster.

The cars, armoured and often patchworked from various models, are unlike anything you’d be able to get from a standard dealership.

The War Rig is a Frankenvehicle piloted by the most trusted warrior and heralded driver of the Citadel, Furiosa. Photo: Lloyds Auctions

These are wheels fit for a future that belongs to the most ruthless of survivors, and Australian auction house Lloyds Auctions will be putting them up for sale on Saturday and Sunday, September 25 and 26.

The vehicles include the Razor Cola, an aggressively modified 1973 XB Ford Falcon coupe; the Sabre Tooth, a Ford F-250 truck suited with a huge claw; and the Doof Wagon, the stage on wheels of the flamethrower-guitar-brandishing Doof Warrior.

The Dodge Fire Car of the Citadel, the Caltrop El Dorado, the Buggy Rat Rod Chevy and the Nux car, a 1934 Chevrolet driven by Nicholas Hoult’s chrome-lipped character, will also be up for grabs.

“These vehicles are survivors of the apocalypse that was the filming of Fury Road,” the auction site reads. “Blown, super-turbo charged and armed to the teeth with weaponry and War Boys, the machines that outran the end of civilisation have been unearthed in the greatest barn-find ever recorded.”

The auction will be silent, meaning that hopeful owners will have to submit their bids without knowing what others have offered. Lloyds will then select the winning bid from among the submissions.

The auction seems to have come at a propitious time as director George Miller is working on a prequel that explores the backstory of Furiosa. The film was initially scheduled for a 2023 summer release date but has since been pushed back to 2024.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

if you go The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner. The trip Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

