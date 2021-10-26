Greta Thunberg invites striking workers to join her at Glasgow Cop26 protest

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg has invited striking Scottish workers to join a march through the Cop26 host city.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to take part in the climate strike march in Glasgow on November 6 as the Cop26 environment summit ends its first week.

Rail workers in the RMT union and refuse and recycling workers are also set to stage strikes during the conference over pay and conditions.

The Swedish activist has been confirmed as one of the speakers at the Cop26 Coalition's Global Day for Climate Justice rally.

“I'll join the climate strike in Glasgow – during #Cop26 climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind,” Ms Thunberg tweeted.

“So we invite everyone, especially the workers striking in Glasgow, to join us. See you there!”

The strikers will march from Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow's west end to George Square in the city centre, where they will hear speakers including Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate and Ms Thunberg.

“Amongst all the rhetoric and empty promises, it is clear that justice won’t be handed to us by world leaders or delivered by corporations. Only we can imagine and build the future that works for all of us,” Sarah Fleming from the Cop26 Coalition said.

“The solutions that we desperately need to survive the climate crisis, and in doing so build a more just and fair world, can only be brought about through making our voices heard together.

“That’s why we’re bringing together everyone from Glasgow communities to indigenous peoples, from farmers to health workers to families, to take to the streets across the world on November 6 and demand climate justice at Cop26.”

Demonstrators will include representatives from Extinction Rebellion, Climate Justice, Black Lives Matter Scotland as well as anti-oil prospecting and anti-fracking groups.

The Glasgow march will be held at the same time as more than 100 rallies are held around the world.

The Cop26 Coalition said public health and safety during the continuing pandemic were a primary concern and it is “fighting for climate justice at Cop against the backdrop of global vaccine inequality”. The group highlighted the need to "keep everyone in our communities – both in Glasgow and abroad – safe".

More than 10,000 police officers a day are expected to be on the streets during Cop26.

If the rail strike continues, the Scottish Government has said it will focus on “making alternative plans for rail operations during Cop26".

Refuse and recycling workers from more than half of Scotland's local authorities will be out on strike from November 8-12, as will school cleaners, janitors and catering staff.