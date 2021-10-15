Migrant remembers killed MP Sir David Amess as 'supportive' of his fight

A migrant who moved to the UK has remembered Sir David Amess as “really supportive” after the Conservative MP was killed on Friday.

The 69-year-old MP was stabbed several times while holding a constituency surgery in Essex, similar to the one where he met Ahmad Jaber.

Mr Jaber, 37, who lives in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, spoke to the MP, who helped him pursue his case with the Home Office earlier this year.

“My heart, my thoughts are with his family. I cannot imagine how much sadness his family is in right now and I can only send them strength and I am sure he will be remembered for me and everyone I know.

“He made justice in my case at least. He was very supportive … he didn't let me down.”

Mr Jaber originally arrived in the UK in September 2019 for a Master's degree course at University College London’s Institute of Education.

“While I was preparing myself to start the studies, some circumstances changed back home because I come from an indigenous stateless community,” Mr Jaber said.

Mr Jaber said that when he was moved to Southend-on-Sea on June 3, 2021 by the Home Office, he was told by friends: “Oh no, your MP is Conservative, he would not help you because of stereotypes.”

He said: “I cannot judge someone without being in touch with him. So when I talked to him, he was very, very welcoming and a good listener I would say, because he listened to my message.

“I told him that I am suffering from this state of limbo, I am being ignored by the Home Office.

“I said look at it from this angle, I could work because I have a qualification. I have a Master's degree.

“I could work and pay tax and support the economy instead of being dependent on the system, accommodation and subsistence, and it made sense for him. He said he understands and will take a look and help me, and he really did.”

When Mr Jaber was met with a generic response from the Home Office to his claim, he said Sir David contacted the Home Office again and said “we need a genuine response”, we need an update about this.

“He said if the response is not what we like, please call me again and I will continue supporting you until we achieve justice.”

When news of Sir David's death broke, Mr Jaber was in the process of preparing a new statement to send to the Home Office.

“I wanted to submit it back to Sir David. I was really disheartened when I heard of his departure, but now I don't care about my situation,” he said.

Sir David had been in parliament since 1983 and was attacked as he met members of the public at a surgery held inside a church at Leigh-on-Sea, in the south of England.

He was the third serving MP to be killed since 1990.

Just hours after his death the flags at Downing Street were lowered in tribute and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said hearts were full of shock and sadness.