UK police review security for politicians after Sir David Amess stabbed to death

Prayers were offered for the British Conservative MP Sir David Amess on Friday night after he was stabbed to death while carrying out constituency duties in Essex.

The 69-year-old had been in parliament since 1983 and was attacked as he met members of the public at a surgery held inside a church at Leigh-on-Sea, in the south of England.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, called the attack a senseless assault on democracy itself and paid tribute to his "endless passion" for his work. "Questions are rightly being asked about the safety of our country's elected representatives and I will provide updates in due course," Ms Patel said. A spokesman said she had told police chiefs in a conference call to immediately review security arrangements for MPs following the attack.

Despite desperate attempts to save his life and an air ambulance sent to the scene, the police confirmed he had sadly died.

The father of five is the third serving MP to be killed since 1990. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth for his public service in 2015. His murder comes just five years after politician Jo Cox was assassinated outside her constituency office in Birstall, west Yorkshire.

Just hours after his death the flags at Downing Street were lowered in tribute and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said hearts were full of shock and sadness.

"The reason I think people are so shocked and saddened is above all he was one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics, and he also had an outstanding record of passing laws to help the most vulnerable," said Mr Johnson.

“David was a man who believed passionately in this country and in its future and we’ve lost today a fine public servant and a much-loved friend and colleague, and our thoughts are very much today with his wife, his children, and his family.”

The Union flags above Downing Street have been lowered to half mast after Conservative MP Sir David Amess died. Picture date: Friday October 15, 2021.

Former prime minister David Cameron said the nation had lost a "thoroughly decent" man.

"This is the most devastating, horrific and tragic news," he said. "David Amess was a kind and thoroughly decent man - and he was the most committed MP you could ever hope to meet.

"Words cannot adequately express the horror of what has happened today. Right now, my heart goes out to David’s family."

Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly, a fellow Essex MP, said Sir David was a "truly lovely man".

“I was hoping beyond hope that David Amess would pull through this. It was not to be," he said on Twitter. “A truly lovely man. My thoughts and love go to his family at this most terrible time.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid described him as a "great man".

“Devastated to learn of Sir David Amess’ murder," he said. "A great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role.

“My heart goes out to Julia, his family, and all who loved him."

“Let us remember him and what he did with his life.”

Sir David had been an MP for Southend West, which includes Leigh-on-Sea, since 1997, but was a politician since 1983.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

On hearing the news, Mr Johnson cut short his engagements in Bristol and rushed back to London.

His wife Carrie tweeted that said she was "devastated".

"Absolutely devastating news about Sir David Amess. He was hugely kind and good," she said on Twitter.

"An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust."

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps reflected on his colleague.

“Awful, tragic news about David," he said.

“A dedicated, thoughtful man and a true Parliamentarian, who lost his life while serving the constituents who he worked relentlessly for throughout his career.”

Former prime minister Tony Blair said he was “shocked and horrified” by the murder.

“David and I came into Parliament together in 1983,” he said.

“Though on opposite political sides I always found him a courteous, decent and thoroughly likeable colleague who was respected across the House.

“This is a terrible and sad day for our democracy.”

Politician Jeremy Hunt said Sir David's death was a “punch in the face”.

“I worked with David on maternity safety and mental health for young people about which he was passionate," he said.

“He was kind and fun – you always left him with a smile on your face.

“Today we are left with nothing but grief.”

His murder comes just months after the nation marked the fifth anniversary of Ms Cox's death.

The mother of two, whose sister Kim Leadbeater has since become a politician to take on her mantle, was killed by a right-wing extremist as she also held a surgery for local constituents.

British politicians are protected by armed police when they are inside Parliament, but have no such protection in their constituencies.

The Jo Cox Foundation, set up in her memory, said it was "horrified" to learn of Friday's incident.

Her husband, Brendan Cox, described it as a “cowardly” attack.

"My thoughts and love are with David’s family. They are all that matter now," he said.

"This brings everything back. The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo. I hope we can do the same for David now.

“Attacking our elected representatives is an attack on democracy itself.

“There is no excuse, no justification. It is as cowardly as it gets.”

Last year, in a book entitled Ayes & Ears: A Survivor's Guide to Westminster, Sir David reflected on Ms Cox's murder.

“We all make ourselves readily available to our constituents and are often dealing with members of the public who have mental health problems, it could happen to any of us,” Sir David wrote.

Ms Leadbeater recalled how the news had reached her and the concerns it immediately ignited.

“Totally shocked by what has happened to think that something so horrific could happen again to another MP, to another family," she said.

“And scared and frightened – a real rollercoaster of emotions.

“My phone started going straight away, my mum and dad, my partner, my friends, ‘Are you OK?’ and I was OK, I was visiting a school.

“But the shock and the feelings for us as a family, obviously what we went through and another family are going through that again, it’s horrific."

Essex Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon om Friday.

They said “a man was arrested and a knife recovered".

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public," police said.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer tweeted that it was “horrific and deeply shocking news".

Former Conservative prime minister Theresa May said the news was "heartbreaking".

“A decent man and respected Parliamentarian, killed in his own community while carrying out his public duties. A tragic day for our democracy. My thoughts and prayers are with David’s family," she said.

Sir David was the chair of the All-Party Parliamentary British-Qatar Group, and recently met the country's emir in Doha.

Lord McFall, the Speaker in the House of Lords, said politicians should be able to perform their duties without fear.

“What has happened today is an utter tragedy," he said.

“Sir David Amess MP was an exemplary public servant and lovely person. I have known him and worked alongside him in the House of Commons since 1987.

“I always admired him for his deep commitment to his constituents, to international affairs, to Parliament and to the common good."