Andy Murray loses wedding ring after shoes stolen

Andy Murray has lost his wedding ring after his shoes, with the ring tied in the laces, were stolen.

The three-time major winner was preparing for action at the Indian Wells tennis tournament, and has issued an appeal for the return of the ring.

Murray has played with his wedding ring attached to one of his laces ever since he married Kim Sears in 2015.

“Last night after dinner in Indian Wells, I got back in the car to go back to the hotel and it didn't smell great. I'd left my tennis shoes in there … it's been like 38-39 degrees so the shoes are damp, sweaty and smelly,” Murray said in a video.

“I decided when I got back to the hotel that the shoes needed some air, I needed to dry them out a bit … I have no balcony in my room and didn't want to leave them in my room to stink the room out.

“So I thought 'I'm going to leave the shoes under the car … overnight'. When I got back to the car in the morning the shoes were gone. I had to go to a local pro shop to buy different shoes to what I normally wear … which isn't the end of the world but not ideal.

“I was preparing for my practice when my physio said to me 'where's your wedding ring?' And I was like 'oh no'. So yeah, my ring has been stolen as well. Needless to say I'm in the bad books at home so I want to try to find it.”

Andy Murray removes his wedding ring.

Before losing his shoes, Murray had enjoyed a practice session ahead of his opener in the Indian Wells tournament against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

It will be his first appearance in the tournament in four years.

He is outside the world’s top 100, meaning he has to have a wild-card entry.

But he will still be the headline on Friday's night session alongside new US Open champion Emma Raducanu.