Emma Raducanu prepares for first tournament since sensational US Open win - in pictures

Emma Raducanu's life has been transformed since her victory at the US Open, which catapulted the teen into the public eye as the new sensation of world tennis, but she's not letting fame go to her head.

As the British teen prepared for her first tournament since that epic win, she says she does not plan to change her approach to tournaments.

"I don't really want to change anything," she said in the build-up to the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. "What got me to this point is not thinking anything differently.

"If I just put additional thoughts in my head, then that will just create a problem. I am just going to keep going about my business and staying the same.

"When I was back at home I still didn't really go out. I was just at home with my family. I got some cool invitations, kind messages and kind words. I didn't get too caught up in it."

Raducanu, meanwhile, is excited by the thought of being part of a new generation of young players, which includes the likes of her opponent in the US Open final, Canada's Leylah Fernandez, and fellow teen Coco Gauff.

"All of us are pushing each other," she said. "When you see one of the other players doing well you're also competitive and you want to do well.

"The women's game in general is so strong right now - the level is so high and anyone can win in any tournaments. Hopefully we can play each other in many more tournaments to come."

Raducanu has received a wild-card entry to Indian Wells and will be given a bye straight into Friday's second round, putting her on course for a potential third round meeting with her idol Simona Halep in the third round.

Emma Raducanu wins US Open

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 Emma Raducanu of Great Britain poses with the championship trophy after defeating Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada to win the 2021 women's US Open. AFP

She says it has been "pretty cool" to get the congratulations of other players at Indian Wells. "It's really nice," the 18-year-old said.

"All the players are very friendly. I'm still very new on the tour - so it's pretty cool."

She also plans to take her time before hiring a new coach after parting company with Andrew Richardson following her victory in New York after qualifying as a wild card.

"Going forwards I'm just going to try and find the right person. I'm not going to rush into anything. I want to make sure that I make the right decision."

Raducanu believes that for the time being, she will more than capable of being her own coach during matches.

"I'm quite confident," she said. "I know that even though I'm quite young, I've got a lot of experience banked. And at the end of the day you're out there on your own and you have to be your own coach on the court.

"I'm just looking for the general things in a coach - someone that you get along with well and someone who can push you."