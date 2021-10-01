Heathrow Airport facing queue nightmare as travel rules relax

Passengers arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport have complained of hours-long queues and "mediocrity" at immigration despite the Home Office saying last month it was working to improve waiting times.

The UK’s largest airport was inundated today with frustrated people who faced long waits to pass through customs, which have been blamed on Covid-related health checks and problems with the eGates.

The Home Office's Border Force, which controls immigration, has previously been accused of having insufficient staffing numbers.

Heathrow said that passenger numbers were still 71 per cent lower in August compared to the same month before the pandemic.

There are fears that a looming loosening of travel restrictions may see the problem become even worse.

From October 4, destinations will be ranked low or high risk, instead of red, amber and green as has been done previously.

Vaccinated passengers arriving from low-risk countries will be permitted to take a cheaper lateral flow test, rather than the privately administered PCR lab tests now required. Eight countries, including Turkey, Pakistan and the Maldives, were also removed from the red list when the changes were made last month.

Images posted online showed passengers waiting in long lines outside the main immigration hall on Friday morning.

“Border Force is currently experiencing some delays as they conduct Health Measure Checks to ensure passenger compliance with the UK Government’s latest entry requirements,” Heathrow Airport said on Friday.

“Whilst we do not have exact figures out how long queues can take our teams in the terminals are on hand to support where possible and we are working with Border Force to reduce delays as soon as possible,” it added.

Conservative MP James Sunderland said it had taken him 90 minutes to get through immigration at Heathrow’s terminal 2 on Thursday night.

“Yet more mediocrity. It's time we raise the bar with all UK services, bring back true jeopardy and hold our senior executives properly to account.”

Dear @HeathrowAirport - again?!?!? First no air bridge to meet plane, then corridor doors locked when finally disembark. Now this. Again. What a shambles. (This is the queue for #immigration…miles away from immigration hall.) pic.twitter.com/C4e6JBiBAw — Ruth Holmes (@RuthHolmes) October 1, 2021

Some passengers complained of queues of more than two hours on Friday morning, with one claiming thousands were stuck in line.

Concerns were also raised about those with underlying health problems forces to wait in congested areas, who may be at greater risk if they caught Covid-19.

Last month, Heathrow blamed Border Force staff shortages for the delays, while the Home Office - which the Border Force is a part of - described the queues as “unacceptable”.

But the airport continues to be beset by complaints, with long waits last week attributed to problems with the eGates.

Responding to one passenger who complained that only five of 15 eGates were working Friday morning, Heathrow said “while we work closely with our colleagues operating at Heathrow, it is Border Force who governs the immigration process at the airport”.

Some passengers said some of the eGates, which are operated by the Border Force, were not open.

A Home Office Spokesperson said a technical issue affecting a small number of eGates at Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 2 on Friday morning had since been resolved.