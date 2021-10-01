Heathrow Airport targeted by Insulate Britain climate protesters

Heathrow Airport has been targeted by climate activists from Insulate Britain for the second time this week.

Members of the group have blocked Junction 3 of the M4 and are preventing passengers from reaching the busy airport in west London.

Around 13 eco protesters were seen sitting in front of multiple lanes of traffic ground to a halt. Wearing hi-vis vests, they held banners bearing the group’s name as they sat cross-legged in the rain.

One frustrated commuter ripped the giant posters from their hands and walked off with them. A female protester carrying a backpack was seen gesturing to driver to stop beeping.

A further two members of the group used bicycle locks around their necks to attach themselves to each other. At least one person glued their hands to the road surface in a bid to prevent officers from moving them on.

A spokesperson for Heathrow Airport told The National there had not yet been any reports of travel disruption for passengers making their way to and from Britain's busiest airport.

Among those to protest near Heathrow was Reverend Sue Parfitt, 79, a retired family therapist from Bristol.

The group is also staging a demonstration at Junction 1 of the M1 at Brent Cross, north London, where they have brought traffic to a standstill.

This morning Insulate Britain released a statement urging Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take their demands seriously.

The group, an off-shoot of Extinction Rebellion, are demanding every UK home be insulated to save on energy, in order to meet the UK climate change targets under the Paris Agreement.

“It’s incomprehensible that the government is continuing to delay action on home insulation when we urgently need to cut our carbon emissions, eliminate fuel poverty and help hard-working families with their rising energy bills," the group said.

“Added to which industry is crying out for the government to show some leadership and get behind a national retrofitting strategy. Come on Boris: get on with the job.”

Insulate Britain activists block a motorway junction near Heathrow Airport, in London, Britain, October 1, 2021. REUTERS / Peter Cziborra

Officers on motorbikes were seen arriving at the scene of the protest during rush hour on Friday morning before speaking to members of the group.

A number of protesters were seen being removed from the road. One man was handcuffed by officers and moved to the side of the road.

Last week the government obtained an injunction which means anyone blocking the M25 could be found to be in contempt of court, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison or an unlimited fine.

This week the eco group admitted that its actions this week “are in breach” of the injunction.

It is the organisation’s 10th day of protests in the past three weeks.

Sir Stephen House, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, told the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee on Thursday that he is concerned police forces are under so much pressure to quickly clear the protests that “officers are putting their lives at risk”.

He went on: “The most recent one I saw had officers running between articulated lorries that were moving on the main carriageway of the M25.

“We cannot be doing that. We cannot put people’s lives at risk. My officers’ lives at risk and indeed the demonstrators’ lives at risk.

“We have to look out for that first.

“But we have been very quick in moving these people and arresting them.”

He added: “They started off on the slip roads, which is bad enough, but we’ve now moved on to the main carriageways of the M25, which is absolute lunacy.”