Britain to blitz unvaccinated to get through ‘bumpy’ winter

The UK government has unveiled a five-point plan to avoid further lockdowns during what is set to be a 'bumpy' winter. EPA

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to target the six million unvaccinated Britons over the age of 16 as part of his five-point plan to avoid further lockdowns during what is set to be a “bumpy” winter.

The government’s blueprint to keep the economy open and prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed by Covid during the height of the flu season will include a plan to “maximise uptake” of vaccines among eligible adults.

Mr Johnson’s package of measures includes booster jabs for the over-70s and vulnerable from next week and a comprehensive flu vaccine campaign.

Unveiling the measures in a speech in the House of Commons today, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said vigilance was needed ahead of winter as citizens “approach this critical chapter” in the fight against Covid.

“Almost six million people over the age of 16 remain unvaccinated in the UK and the more people that are unvaccinated, the larger the holes in our collective defences," he said.

“So we will renew our efforts to maximise uptake among those that are eligible that have not yet, for whatever reason, taken up the offer.”

Mr Javid said the Prime Minister’s five-pillar plan aims to “give this nation the best possible chance of living with Covid without the need for stringent social and economic restrictions”.

The document includes a plan to offer vaccines to 12 to 15 year olds after the chief medical officers of the four devolved nations recommended it.

Mr Javid said ministers will “move with urgency” to roll out the jabs to the youngsters.

The plan also lays out boosters for the elderly and clinically vulnerable and Mr Javid confirmed that "the NHS is preparing to offer booster doses from next week”.

He also spoke of possible mandatory vaccines for frontline NHS workers. “I believe it is highly likely that frontline NHS staff and those working in wider social care settings will also have to be vaccinated to protect those that are around them,” he said.

The new measures include plans to kick off the “largest ever flu vaccination campaign this country has ever seen” which will see people bombarded with messages about the benefits of the shot.

Mr Javid revealed plans to reopen international travel and said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps would publish a new framework before a formal travel review on October 1.

The health secretary said the measures were the government’s “Plan A” to fight Covid this winter, as he warned about the “Plan B” restrictions to prevent “unsustainable pressure on the NHS”.

He said the government retains he power to deliver mandatory vaccine passports and order a return to the mandatory face-mask rule in indoor settings and working from home rules.

Quote We must not be complacent as we approach what could be a challenging autumn and winter Boris Johnson

As part of the plan, PCR tests will continue to be offered free of charge to anyone experiencing Covid symptoms or who has come into contact with a confirmed case and contact tracing will continue through the NHS Test and Trace system.

And over the coming months, financial support will continue to be available to people forced to miss work if they are required to self-isolate, and this will be reviewed by the end of March 2022.

Following Mr Javid’s announcement, No 10 said the Prime Minister told Cabinet colleagues the autumn and winter months could prove “challenging” amid the threat of rising infections.

Mr Johnson said: “We must not be complacent as we approach what could be a challenging autumn and winter.

“This plan is informed by the latest scientific advice on controlling the virus.

“Since we moved to Step 4 in July, there has been huge progress and the public has been learning to live with the virus without significant restrictions on businesses and individual freedoms.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Johnson “stressed his desire to see us continue to bolster our vaccine programme as the first line of defence, supported by testing, public health advice and a variant surveillance system”.

“Cabinet agreed the plan which was set out in Parliament earlier today,” the spokesman added.

