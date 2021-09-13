Official figures show 640 fully vaccinated Covid deaths in England in 2021

More than 600 people in England who had received both Covid shots died after contracting the virus during the first half of this year, newly released statistics have shown.

They accounted for 1.2 per cent of all deaths involving coronavirus that occurred in England in the first seven months of this year.

Most were infected before they had received both jabs or had tested positive for Covid-19 within 14 days of their second dose.

More than 43 million people have been fully vaccinated in the UK.

The figures show the risk of death involving Covid-19 is consistently lower for people who receive two vaccinations compared with one or no vaccination.

From January 2 to July 2, there were 51,281 Covid-related deaths registered in England, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Of the fatalities, 640 (1.2 per cent) had been given both shots.

The number includes people who had been infected before they were vaccinated.

A total of 458 people passed away after the 21-day mark following their second shot while 182 people died within three weeks of being fully vaccinated.

The ONS described these as “breakthrough deaths” and offered a detailed breakdown of the data, which showed men accounted for 61.1 per cent of such deaths.

Over three quarters of these deaths (76.6 per cent) occurred in those who were clinically extremely vulnerable.

The number of people who died between January 2 and July 2 who had not received any Covid vaccine was 38,964.

Julie Stanborough, deputy director of health and life events at the ONS, said: “Our new analysis shows that, sadly, there have been deaths of people involving Covid-19 despite them being fully vaccinated.

Scientific experts have warned that the vaccine does not offer full protection against Covid. Photo: Reuters

“However, we’ve also found that the risk of a death involving Covid-19 is much lower among people who are fully vaccinated than those who are unvaccinated or have only received one dose.

“This shows the effectiveness of the vaccines in giving a high degree of protection against severe illness and death.”

The release of the data comes after a rise in infections among people who have received both doses cast doubt on the efficacy of Covid vaccines.

And the figures give weight to warnings from scientists that the virus remains a threat to people even after they have been fully vaccinated, as no jab is 100 per cent effective.

Scientific experts have said regardless of which vaccine is administered, it takes around two weeks after the second dose for a person to build up immunity against the virus.

People take photos at Westminster Bridge in London. The British health minister has said that the country will not be imposing a Covid-19 'vaccine passport' system to verify vaccination status at concerts, nightclubs and other venues. Getty Images

Natalie Dean, a biostatistics professor at Emory University, recently warned about the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19, saying it made it “a lot harder” to stop transmission.

As of September 11, 80.9 per cent of the UK population had been fully vaccinated while 89.1 per cent had received their first dose.

On Sunday the UK recorded 56 new Covid deaths within 28 days of a positive test and 29,173 infections.

Results 4pm: Al Bastakiya Listed US$300,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Emblem Storm, Oisin Murphy (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 4.35pm: Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: Wafy, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Nad Al Sheba Turf Group 3 $350,000 (Turf) 1,200m; Winner: Wildman Jack, Fernando Jara, Doug O’Neill. 5.45pm: Burj Nahaar Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 6.20pm: Jebel Hatta Group 1 $400,000 (T) 1,800m; Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 $600,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Matterhorn, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 7.30pm: Dubai City Of Gold Group 2 $350,000 (T) 2,410m; Winner: Loxley, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby.

A new relationship with the old country Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows: ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations. ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges. ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern. ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today’s date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given. IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty. DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative. Signed Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed

MATCH INFO Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 8' (P), Bernardo Silva 19', Jesus 72', 75') Fulham 0 Red cards: Tim Ream (Fulham) Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

