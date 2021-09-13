UK's winter plan: learn to live with Covid

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to be 'dead set' on avoiding another lockdown and hopes to rely on boosters and vaccines for children. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson will warn society will have to learn to live with Covid in the long-term when he sets out his winter plan to combat the virus.

Mr Johnson is said to be “dead set” on avoiding another lockdown as the country fast approaches the flu season, with millions having returned to schools and work places last week.

He is hoping to rely on vaccines and booster jabs to avoid another nationwide shutdown which would wreak havoc on the recovering economy.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said a potential vaccine passport policy remains on the table and is “part of the toolbox” at ministers’ disposal.

Her comments came after Health Secretary Sajid Javid ditched a plan to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and large events in England, saying “we shouldn't be doing things for the sake of it.”

As part of his plan, Mr Johnson’s will roll out jabs for children aged 12 to 15, offer autumn booster jabs to scores of adults, if given the go-ahead from scientific advisers.

He also wants to scrap the travel traffic light system and roll back the rule which requires fully vaccinated travellers to take PCR tests.

Some restrictions, including guidance on working from home and the wearing of face masks is set to remain.

A senior government source told The Telegraph that Mr Johnson will stress to the public that “this is the new normal” and “we need to learn to live with Covid.”

They added: “The vaccines are a wall of defence. The autumn and the winter do offer some uncertainty, but the Prime Minister is dead set against another lockdown.”

Speaking to Sky News this morning, Ms Coffey said: “When we had a variety of regulations we said we’d go back to Parliament every six months to see if those regulations were still necessary, but also some of the ideas that we wanted to consider, and are still part of the toolbox, like vaccine passports.

“Again we said we were considering bringing these items in but it’s important that we look at exactly what benefits that will bring, and right now the Health Secretary indicated – although we haven’t made a formal decision – that he does not think it is necessary for the vaccine passports to be introduced by the end of the month.

“But the Prime Minister will be setting out tomorrow a lot more of the detail of the road map ahead, preparing for winter.”

Professor Neil Ferguson, whose modelling was instrumental to the UK going into lockdown in March 2020, said experts were seeing “slow increases in case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths” and he was supportive of booster shots.

The scientist, from Imperial College London, and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that in the absence of social distancing measures, which he did agree with, “we are reliant on immunity building up in the population”.

He added: “That happens two ways – one through vaccination, and one through people getting infected and so the faster we can roll our additional vaccination, the better in terms of stopping people getting severely ill but also in reducing transmission.”

Prof Ferguson said the UK had been leading in Europe on the vaccination front until recently when countries such as Ireland, France, Italy, Spain and Portugal “have got higher vaccination levels than us and that’s largely because they have rolled out vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds faster than us.”

He said the nations relied heavily on the Pfizer jab which is “somewhat more effective” against the Delta variant compared to the AstraZeneca shot.

And he said those EU nations “also vaccinated more recently, and we know now that vaccine effectiveness decays over time, we always expected that, and so they have more immunity in the population.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

