UK military chief: Everyone got it wrong over Taliban takeover

The head of the UK armed forces has admitted that everybody including the Taliban got it wrong about how quickly the group would take over Kabul.

Gen Nick Carter said intelligence assessments had suggested that the capital would fall this year despite claims by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab that briefings indicated this was unlikely.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Mr Raab, who was on holiday in Greece when the Taliban toppled Kabul, have face criticism for their handling of the situation and the failure to fly hundreds of vulnerable Afghans out of the country.

Mr Raab has spoken of intelligence shortcomings and told MPs last week that the “central assessment” was a “steady deterioration” after US troops left the country in August.

Gen Carter, the Chief of the Defence Staff, said intelligence suggested it was “entirely possible” that the Afghan government would not be able to hold out for long in the face of the Taliban advance.

“Many of the assessments suggested it wouldn't last the course of the year and, of course, that's proven to be correct,” he said.

He said that in July there were a number of scenarios and “one of them certainly would be a collapse and state fracture”.

“I think everybody got it wrong,” he told the BBC. “It was the pace of it that surprised us and I don't think we realised quite what the Taliban were up to."

“They weren't really fighting for the cities they eventually captured, they were negotiating for them, and I think you'll find a lot of money changed hands as they managed to buy off those who might have fought for them.”

He said the Taliban had not expected to take power so quickly as the US pulled its troops out of Afghanistan.

The rapid advance led to evacuation chaos. More than 8,000 former Afghan staff and their family members were among the 15,000-plus people flown to safety by the UK since August 13. But up to 1,100 people deemed eligible for help were left behind.

“At the moment they suffer from what we military call catastrophic success,” Gen Carter said. “They were not expecting to be in government as quickly as they have appeared and the reality is they are trying to find their feet.

“We need to wait to see how this happens and recognise that they're probably going to need a bit of help in order to run a modern state effectively and if they behave perhaps they will get some help.”

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday AC Milan v Sampdoria (2.30pm kick-off UAE) Atalanta v Udinese (5pm) Benevento v Parma (5pm) Cagliari v Hellas Verona (5pm) Genoa v Fiorentina (5pm) Lazio v Spezia (5pm) Napoli v Crotone (5pm) Sassuolo v Roma (5pm) Torino v Juventus (8pm) Bologna v Inter Milan (10.45pm)

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. "Think of one to three things a day that you're grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don't just say 'air.' Really think about it. If you're grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world." Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they've had to learn to respect each other's "fighting styles" – he's a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. "When you're having an argument, remember, it's not you against each other. It's both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you're on a team you have to win together."

