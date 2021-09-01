UK's Raab: British intelligence said Kabul wouldn't fall this year

The UK's intelligence assessment was that Kabul would not fall this year despite the Nato withdrawal from Afghanistan, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said.

Mr Raab said intelligence analysts expected a "steady deterioration" rather than a swift collapse as the Taliban fought the Afghan security services.

Instead, Nato countries were caught out when the Taliban rapidly captured Afghan cities before capturing Kabul on August 15.

Under scrutiny over Britain's handling of the crisis, Mr Raab told a parliamentary committee that a similar view was shared among fellow Nato countries.

He said ministers had planned for a worse scenario and made contingency plans to evacuate staff from its embassy in Kabul. About 15,000 people were eventually flown out of Afghanistan.

But "the central assessment was that it would be a Taliban consolidation of power, but that it would take place in the months following the evacuation and that Kabul would not fall before the end of the year," he said.

"That was the central assessment, with all the usual caveats. That’s something that was widely shared, that view, among Nato allies."

Mr Raab played down suggestions that Britain and its European allies could have mounted their own defence of Afghanistan after the US withdrawal.

Washington's decision to pull out effectively left the hands of its Nato allies tied, leading to questions about the future of the alliance.

The Foreign Secretary said there had been "wishful thinking in some quarters internationally" that the White House could be persuaded to change its mind.

"I think if you look at the military capacity proportionally that the US put in, and therefore the shortfall, I don’t think there was any will and appetite," he said.

"I don’t think there was any viable alternative coalition once the US decision had been taken. There needs to be some reality about that in the public discourse."

The Foreign Secretary was taking questions from MPs on a foreign affairs committee chaired by Tom Tugendhat, a vocal critic of the withdrawal.

Mr Raab faced calls to resign after it emerged that he had delegated a call to Kabul, which ultimately never took place, on the day the Taliban took over the city.

He defended this on Wednesday. "Having a delegation and a division of labour between ministers, particularly my senior ministers of state, actually is an essential part of the work we do," he said.

Asked about the holiday to Greece that coincided with the evacuation, he said he would not have gone away in hindsight.

But "a modern Foreign Secretary has to have the ability… to be able to deal [with] work from abroad," he said.

The US withdrew its last remaining troops this week, bringing an end to its 20-year Nato presence in the country. The UK military airlift ended on Saturday.

Mr Raab declined to give a figure for the number of people left behind, but said the number of British nationals was in the "low hundreds". There are two separate schemes for Afghans to come to the UK.

European countries hope to persuade to the Taliban to allow safe passage out of Afghanistan. This was a key demand of a UN Security Council resolution backed by the UK.

Governments hope to enlist Afghanistan's neighbours, including Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, to allow passage through their territory and prevent a flood of refugees from reaching Europe.

Mr Raab said Britain wanted to show compassion to Afghans but maintain criteria so that "those that we want to come, come, rather than just opening the door".

He said a British rapid deployment team would be dispatched to areas where people trying to flee Afghanistan were likely to head.

Chris Bryant, an opposition Labour MP on the committee, said the different categories of people eligible to come to Britain seemed like "the left hand not knowing what the right is doing".

"Every MP has had individuals coming to their constituency surgeries, or ringing them up or emailing them, desperate about family members in Afghanistan," he told Mr Raab.

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

