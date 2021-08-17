Prince Harry urges Afghanistan veterans to support each other

Prince Harry spoke out to veterans of the war in Afghanistan and the wider military community. Reuters

Prince Harry has encouraged Afghan veterans to “support one another” as the Taliban completes its takeover of Afghanistan

Harry is an Afghan veteran who served two tours of duty during his 10 years in the army.

After his military service, he also founded the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded former military personnel.

The Taliban has swept through Afghanistan last week and arrived in Kabul on Sunday, declaring that the “war is over” as countries scrambled to evacuate their citizens.

Harry, in a joint statement issued with Invictus chairman Lord Allen and chief executive Dominic Reid addressed veterans concerned by the fall of Afghanistan to the enemy they had fought.

“What’s happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community,” the prince said.

“Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Britain's Prince Harry sits in his cockpit as he prepares for a mission, at the British controlled flight-line in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in 2012. (REUTERS/REUTERS)

“We encourage everybody across the Invictus network – and the wider military community – to reach out to each other and offer support for one another.”

The Invictus Games has been postponed for two years running because of coronavirus restrictions, and the next competition is scheduled for the Hague, in the Netherlands, next year.

Despite his public falling out with the royal family, he has continued to work with Invictus.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle emigrated to the US and agreed to TV interview with US megastar Oprah to detail how the family rift opened.

They said a member of the royal family had made racist remarks and that intense pressure was placed on Ms Markle.

Prince Harry continues to support his fellow servicemen, promoting support for wounded men and women as they adapt to life post-injury.

He was commissioned as an army officer in 2006 when Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, took the salute.

Prince Harry served with the British Army in Helmand, Afghanistan, for more than two months in 2007-2008. He returned to Afghanistan for a 20-week deployment from 2012 to 2013.

