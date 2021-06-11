'Act of barbarism': Prince Harry condemns attack on mine charity in Afghanistan

Ten people killed in attack on Halo Trust backed by Princess Diana

Prince Harry visits a cleared minefield in Angola in 2019, as his mother did in 1997. AFP
Prince Harry visits a cleared minefield in Angola in 2019, as his mother did in 1997. AFP

Britain’s Prince Harry has condemned an attack that killed 10 people working for a mine-clearing charity in Afghanistan.

They worked for the Halo Trust, which is known for the support of the prince and his mother Princess Diana.

Sixteen others were injured in Tuesday’s attack, which was carried out by militants at a camp in Afghanistan’s Baghlan province.

Read More

Afghan soldiers outside a village in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, after a recent battle with the Taliban. EPAHow US troops' withdrawal could spark Afghanistan's 'Saigon moment'

Prince Harry described the attack as “nothing less than an act of barbarism”.

“These workers put their lives on the line every day to make the world a safer place,” he said.

“This brutal act reminds us that we must stand in solidarity with humanitarian aid workers and the communities they serve.”

About 110 men from communities in northern Afghanistan were in the camp after working on nearby minefields.

The prince said they “came from the very communities in which they work”.

“They joined Halo to protect and restore their country and their homes,” he said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned what he said was a heinous attack.

Halo had a strong partnership with the UN aimed at clearing explosives to “better the lives of vulnerable people”, he said.

The Duke of Sussex is a longstanding supporter of the trust, which came to prominence after Princess Diana’s 1997 visit to an Angolan minefield cleared by the charity.

Months after her visit – and her death in a Paris car crash that year – more than 100 countries signed a treaty which banned anti-personnel landmines.

Princess Diana's visit to Angola in 1997 helped bring the Halo Trust to prominence. Getty Images
Princess Diana's visit to Angola in 1997 helped bring the Halo Trust to prominence. Getty Images

Prince Harry followed in his mother’s footsteps in 2019 with a poignant visit to the same site in Angola.

He described how the area had “transformed from desolate and uninhabitable to lively and vibrant” with colleges, schools and businesses.

The attack led to conflicting claims of responsibility. ISIS said it was behind the killings but the Afghan government blamed the Taliban.

The Interior Ministry said the terrorists entered the compound and “started shooting everyone”. The Taliban denied responsibility for the attack.

Violence in the country has been on the increase since May when US and Nato forces began to withdraw from the country.

The US has pulled more than 50 per cent of its forces from Afghanistan, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Published: June 11, 2021 08:39 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Boris Johnson has challenged the world's richest countries to prioritise the education of girls. Getty Images

G7 boost for girls as Boris Johnson challenges leaders to fund female education

Europe
A UK study has found that rigourous exercise can increase the risk of developing MND for those who have a family history of the illness. Getty Images

Rigorous exercise increases risk of motor neurone disease

Europe
Ali Jawad always had big sporting dreams. For a boy born with no legs, achieving them in the Paralympic arena was already going to be a challenge - but he could have had no idea back then just how arduous a journey it would be. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A man possessed: the guiding light of Paralympian Ali Jawad

Europe
US President Joe Biden, left, poses for a photo with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during their meeting ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, Thursday June 10, 2021. AP

Biden meets Johnson: leaders find common ground on eve of G7

Europe
Kathryn Wainwright is in hotel quarantine after flying to the UK from Abu Dhabi. Courtesy, Kathryn Wainwright

On board first direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Heathrow since UK red list changes

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez