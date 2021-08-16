Afghanistan chaos leaves Biden facing political reckoning

President Joe Biden meets his national security team and senior officials at Camp David on Sunday for an Afghanistan briefing. The White House

President Joe Biden faces a brutal political reckoning as chaos grips Afghanistan amid a botched American withdrawal in which the Taliban have seized power.

Having spent the first months of his presidency building an image of grown-up competence after the turmoil of his predecessor Donald Trump, Mr Biden is under fire for his handling of the Afghan crisis.

“What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary. It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history,” Mr Trump said in a statement on Sunday.

It matters little that Mr Biden was following through on a deal the Trump administration negotiated last year. Republicans are keen to capitalise on the president’s new vulnerability.

“It did not have to happen this way,” Mitch McConnell, the top Senate Republican, said in a statement.

“Everyone saw this coming except the president, who publicly and confidently dismissed these threats just a few weeks ago.”

“The strategic, humanitarian and moral consequences of this self-inflicted wound will hurt our country and distract from other challenges for years to come.”

Mr Biden has boasted of having more foreign policy experience than any new president in decades and has sought to reassure US allies and Nato that America will be more dependable after the years of upsets and unpredictability under Mr Trump.

But as Afghanistan collapsed and partner nations rushed to extract their nationals, Mr Biden spent the weekend cloistered in his Camp David presidential retreat.

As the world watched the Taliban stroll into Kabul, his only real communication was a statement reiterating his position and blaming Mr Trump for the bad deal he had inherited.

“One more year, or five more years, of US military presence would not have made a difference if the Afghan military cannot or will not hold its own country,” he wrote.

“And an endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil conflict was not acceptable to me.”

Mr Biden was due to give an address on Afghanistan later on Monday afternoon.

The Wall Street Journal said Mr Biden’s hand-wringing of Afghanistan “deserves to go down as one of the most shameful in history by a commander in chief at such a moment of American retreat”.

“The president has spent seven months ostentatiously overturning one Trump policy after another on foreign and domestic policy. Yet he now claims Afghanistan policy is the one he could do nothing about,” the paper’s editorial board said.

The New York Times also criticised Mr Biden’s handling of the crisis.

“The Biden administration was right to bring the war to a close,” the paper’s editorial board wrote.

“Yet there was no need for it to end in such chaos, with so little forethought for all those who sacrificed so much in the hopes of a better Afghanistan.”

While most members of Mr Biden’s Democratic Party have remained quiet, Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, issued a statement urging the Biden administration to take every step to protect all US citizens, Afghan partners and other vulnerable civilians.

Their “lives are in danger, due in part to the precipitous withdrawal of US and Nato forces,” Ms Shaheen wrote. “We know what will happen if we abandon them – we cannot leave them to die.”

Members of the Taliban take control of the presidential palace in Kabul after Afghanistan’s president fled the country. AFP

