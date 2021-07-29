Thursday 29 July 2021
Less than half of Britain's Muslims are fully vaccinated

Concerns over disinformation as figures show uptake lag in minority communities

A nurse prepares the AstraZeneca jab at a mosque in London, England. Getty

Tim Stickings
Jul 29, 2021

Less than half of Britain’s Muslims are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, official data shows.

Only 43 per cent of Muslim adults have received both doses, compared with 65 per cent of all adults as of mid-July.

South Asian people were also under-represented, with less than half of Pakistani and Bangladeshi people having received two shots.

England drops quarantine for double-vaccinated travellers from EU and US

The figures from the Office of National Statistics add to concerns that disinformation and other barriers are holding back uptake among minorities.

A health chief in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets, which has the highest concentration of Muslim residents in the country, said on Thursday that false rumours were a major problem in the area.

“One of the biggest issues in our area is the scare stories around infertility,” Sam Everington told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“Most of it is having that conversation, and it’s nudging people, it’s encouraging people. We’ve got a lot of people living in multi-generational households, so it’s persuading them to do that too.”

Low uptake is a particular concern among younger people of all backgrounds, with first doses in Britain slowing to tens of thousands a day.

About 57 per cent of all under-30s have had a first dose, a figure that falls to 38 per cent among Muslims.

The uptake of first doses among over-80s is about 84 per cent among Muslims compared with more than 97 per cent generally.

Community efforts

British imams and community leaders have made repeated pleas for Muslims to get their shots since the vaccination programme began in December.

Some vaccine doses were administered at mosques, including at London’s Central Mosque.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi last week praised the Muslim community as a “true force in our efforts to combat Covid-19”.

Muslims were particularly hard hit by the disease, with previous ONS figures showing that they died at a significantly higher rate than other groups.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday that moves to make vaccines compulsory for certain events were partly designed to boost uptake.

The issue of whether to introduce vaccine passports in domestic life has divided Europe and led to protests in countries including France and Italy.

Mr Raab said no decision had yet been made on whether vaccines would be required for students to attend university in the next academic year.

But he described vaccine passports in other settings as “a little bit of coaxing and cajoling” to encourage uptake.

“We need to encourage more and more of those who have not yet got the vaccination to receive it,” he said. “What we don’t want to do is hold the country back for those that for whatever reasons haven’t taken up that offer.”

Updated: July 29th 2021, 10:12 AM
PROFILE OF SWVL

Started: April 2017

Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh

Based: Cairo, Egypt

Sector: transport

Size: 450+ employees

Investment: approximately $80 million

Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Zayed Sustainability Prize
On Women's Day
The specs

While you're here
More on Quran memorisation:
LA LIGA FIXTURES

Thursday (All UAE kick-off times)

Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight)

Friday

Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm)

Valencia v Levante (midnight)

Saturday

Espanyol v Alaves (4pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm)

Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm)

Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight)

Sunday

Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm)

Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm)

Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

Types of fraud

Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website.

Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank.

Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information.

SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank.

Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks.

Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

* Nada El Sawy

US versus China
The specs

BMW M8 Competition Coupe

Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8

Power 625hp at 6,000rpm

Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm

Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto

Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec

Top speed 305kph

Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km

Price from Dh700,000 (estimate)

On sale Jan/Feb 2020
 

While you're here
While you're here

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE

Estijaba – 8001717 –  number to call to request coronavirus testing

Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111

Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre

Emirates airline – 600555555

Etihad Airways – 600555666

Ambulance – 998

Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures

Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney

Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney

Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai

July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing

July 29 v Benfica in London

July 30 v Sevilla in London

The specs: 2018 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Price, base / as tested Dh99,000 / Dh132,000

Engine 3.6L V6

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

Power 275hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque 350Nm @ 3,700rpm

Fuel economy combined 12.2L / 100km

((Disclaimer))

The Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (“Bank”) assumes no liability or guarantee for the accuracy, balance, or completeness of the information in this publication. The content may change at any time due to given circumstances, and the Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG is under no obligation to update information once it has been published. This publication is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, a recommendation or an invitation by, or on behalf of, Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch), Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG, or any of its group affiliates to make any investments or obtain services. This publication has not been reviewed, disapproved or approved by the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) Central Bank, Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”) or any other relevant licensing authorities in the UAE. It may not be relied upon by or distributed to retail clients. Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch) is regulated by the DFSA and this advertorial is intended for Professional Clients (as defined by the DFSA) who have sufficient financial experience and understanding of financial markets, products or transactions and any associated risks.

