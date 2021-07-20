Muslim community true force in efforts to combat Covid, says vaccines minister

Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi has thanked the British Muslim community for its support throughout the pandemic, saying it has been a “challenging 17-month period.”

"The Muslim community have been a true force in our efforts to combat #COVID19" - UK Vaccines Minister @nadhimzahawi in his #EidAlAdha message.



Mr Zahawi took to Twitter and in a video sent his good wishes for Eid Al Adha, saying: “The Muslim community have been a true force for our efforts to combat the pandemic of Covid-19.”

He went on to say: “I have seen first-hand the testing and vaccination centres set up in mosques at the very heart of Muslim communities and the support offered to those most at risk of the virus, and of course the efforts to combat this virus by the community.”

The minister said he acknowledged the sacrifices made by many Muslims and that he recognised “those hurting from the loss of their loved ones this Eid Al Adha.”

He concluded the video by saying: “As we move cautiously to living with Covid-19, I am sure that this moment to celebrate with family and community will be more important than ever, and many will look forward to when Hajj can once again be made.”

Mr Zahawi wished all Muslims safe celebrations and Eid Mubarak before ending the video message.

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

