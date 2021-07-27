Extreme heat to cause 7,000 deaths a year in UK by 2050

The Red Cross has warned the British public that they should not welcome the arrival of a heatwave, as a report said deaths caused by extreme heat could treble by 2050. AP

Heat-related deaths in the UK could treble to 7,000 a year by 2050, the British Red Cross has said in a new report.

The charity said there was a “dangerous perception gap” associated with the British public’s awareness of the dangers posed by heatwaves.

It said heatwaves were generally viewed positively in the UK, seen as bringing good weather, instead of being regarded as a risk to public health.

The warning was made after Britain’s Met Office issued its first extreme heat warning on July 19 as temperatures nudged 33°C in some parts of the country.

Scientists gave warnings at the weekend that the UK should start preparing for its first 40°C day within the next ten years.

The highest temperature so far in the UK was 38.7°C, recorded in July 2019 in Cambridge.

The UK is the host nation of the UN Cop26 climate change summit in November and has been rallying support among major economies for a meaningful reduction in carbon emissions.

The conference may be the last chance to set international policies that would prevent the planet from warming more than 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels.

Scientists say the benchmark is critical to staving off the worst effects of climate change.

The Red Cross report, titled Feeling the Heat, found the average length of warm spells had doubled in the UK in the past few decades.

It said that climate change was likely to make heatwaves in the UK more prolonged and intense.

“By 2050 the UK will be 50 per cent more likely to experience hot summers, while heat-related deaths could more than triple, to around 7,000 per year,” it said.

In a poll of 2,000 people, researchers said more than a quarter (26 per cent) viewed heatwaves positively.

More than a third (37 per cent) believed heatwaves would be a problem in the future, but not now.

The poll found many in high-risk groups, such as those older than 75, do not perceive themselves to be especially vulnerable.

The survey results also suggest that the majority of British adults (60 per cent) have experienced one adverse reaction to heatwaves, like headaches, dizziness, feeling faint or heat rash.

It said 40 per cent of adults have never seen information on how to protect themselves when a heatwave strikes.

There were a record 2,556 excess deaths from heat last summer in the UK.

Matthew Killick, director of crisis response and community resilience at the British Red Cross, said heatwaves were life-threatening and should be taken seriously.

“We are calling on all UK governments to ensure people most vulnerable to heat risk are able to access the targeted information, advice and support they need to take action and stay safe and healthy,” he said.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

CHINESE GRAND PRIX STARTING GRID 1st row

Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 2nd row

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes-GP)

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 3rd row

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull Racing) 4th row

Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)

Sergio Perez (Force India) 5th row

Carlos Sainz Jr (Renault)

Romain Grosjean (Haas) 6th row

Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

Esteban Ocon (Force India) 7th row

Fernando Alonso (McLaren)

Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren) 8th row

Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso)

Sergey Sirotkin (Williams) 9th row

Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso)

Lance Stroll (Williams) 10th row

Charles Leclerc (Sauber)

arcus Ericsson (Sauber)

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

