Sweltering Britain suffers in heatwave

People relax on the beach during a hot summer day in Bournemouth, southern England. The UK's Met Office issued its first amber extreme heat warning on Monday, saying unusually high temperatures were expected over southern and western areas of England and Wales. (Andrew Matthews/AP)

The UK is wilting in high summer temperatures, meaning people are able to indulge in a passion as old as time – complaining about the weather.

The Met Office issued an amber extreme heat warning on Monday and said unusually high temperatures were expected over southern and western areas of England and Wales and continuing high night-time temperatures created potential health risks.

The alert was the first issued by the Met Office since the national weather service launched its extreme heat alert system at the start of June to help better inform people of the danger hot weather can bring.

Temperatures could reach 33°C in some parts of the country over the next few days.

It means sleepless nights and sweaty days are guaranteed in a country not used to such extreme heat, and could signal a rush to buy fans.

But the spell of hot, humid weather has also created an opportunity for plenty of amusement on social media where the jokes were flying thick and fast.

Comparisons to how similar temperatures are treated elsewhere were the subject of many of the jokes.

Hot weather Hot weather

abroad in the UK #heatwaveuk pic.twitter.com/JPJvHpI8pf — Twinkl Resources (@twinklresources) July 20, 2021

Others saw opportunity in the heat and the chance to adopt the traditional Spanish siesta.

Now we have the weather for it, can we please introduce the #siesta to the UK? Let's honour the nap - and not working til we drop. — Melanie Whyatt 💙 (@melanie_whyatt) July 20, 2021

Some were able to point out that UK homes are built to trap heat and not to escape from the heat. Others highlighted the lack of air conditioning in homes and public transport.

Shutters? Lol. We don't have shutters in the UK. We have double glazing to trap heat, then curtains to... trap heat. — Squiddy 💙 🇪🇺 (@miss_squiddy) July 20, 2021

Others suggested the weather might be becoming an obsession.

Everyone in the UK right now:

"How are you?"

"It's hot." — Emily Richardson (@biochemily) July 20, 2021

