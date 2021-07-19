Britain issues first amber extreme heat warning

People gather on the beach while others cool off in the shallows during hot weather at Brighton, southern England. AP

Britain’s Met Office issued its first amber extreme heat warning on Monday, saying unusually high temperatures were expected over southern and western areas of England and Wales and continuing high night-time temperatures created potential risks to health.

The alert is the first issued by the Met Office since the national weather service launched its extreme heat alert system at the start of June to help better inform people of the risks hot weather can bring.

Much of Britain has experienced heatwave conditions in recent days, but temperatures are expected to rise further, possibly reaching 33º Celsius in some parts, the Met Office said.

“The impacts of extreme heat can be many and varied. It can have health consequences, especially for those who are particularly vulnerable, and it can impact infrastructure, including transport and energy, as well as the wider business community,” the Met Office said in a statement.

A record-breaking heatwave this month killed hundreds of people in Canada and the US. Europe also has been unusually hot, and flooding has ruined parts of Germany, Belgium and other countries.

