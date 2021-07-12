Commiserations as football triumph eludes England

England supporters react in the fan zone at Trafalgar Square in London on July 11, after Italy won the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match at Wembley Stadium. (Matt Dunham/AP)

Photographs of England manager Gareth Southgate consoling Bukayo Saka dominated British newspaper front pages on Monday, after the young Arsenal winger's penalty miss handed Italy the European football championship.

The image came 25 years after Southgate missed a semi-final penalty against Germany at Euro 1996, making him a briefly despised figure among England fans who have been for so long starved of success.

"Penalties curse denies England their dream," The Times said, underlying the national side's unenviable record from the spot at major tournaments.

"This is going to hurt," said The Daily Telegraph, summing up the mood of the country after the nail-biting 3-2 penalty shoot-out, after the two sides were level at 1-1 after extra-time.

"So close," said The Guardian.

But the newspapers, royalty and government figures were united in praise for the team, whose performances brought some respite to the country after a torrid 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Lions did us proud," the Metro free newspaper said.

Prince William, second in line to the throne, attended the match as president of the English Football Association with his son Prince George, 7. William called the loss "heartbreaking".

But he tweeted: "@England, you've all come so far but sadly this time it wasn't our day. You can all hold your heads high and be so proud of yourselves. I know there's more to come. W."

Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory.

@England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come. W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 11, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was also at Wembley, wearing a white England jersey over his shirt and tie, said the team played "like heroes".

"They have done the nation proud and deserve great credit," Mr Johnson said.

That was a heartbreaking result to end #Euro2020 but Gareth Southgate and his @England squad played like heroes. They have done the nation proud and deserve great credit 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 11, 2021

The Sun tabloid, one of the team's main media cheerleaders, headlined its front page "Pride of Lions", again with Southgate consoling teenager Saka.

And with the much-needed optimism of England supporters who last tasted tournament success way back at the World Cup in 1966, it looked to the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

"England lose on pens again but never mind lads, the World Cup is only next year," it said.

The Sun's Scottish edition could not help having a dig at the "Auld Enemy", punning on TV commentator Kenneth Wolstenholme's famous line, "They think it's all over. It is now," as Geoff Hurst banged in the winner against Germany in 1966.

"They think it's all over. It is ciao," The Scottish Sun said with a photo of jubilant Italian players.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab won a case of beer from his German equivalent Heiko Maas after England beat Germany in the first knock-out match, but there was no lucky bet this time round.

The leader of the main opposition Labour party, Sir Keir Starmer, echoed the pride many felt in the "Three Lions", who mended the national side's reputation for under-performance just by getting to the final.

In a nod to Marcus Rashford's campaign to press the government into providing the poorest schoolchildren with free school meals, and Raheem Sterling's anti-racism stance, he said: "This team is the very best of our country."

Heartbreaking.



On and off the pitch, this team is the very best of our country.



They've done us proud.#EURO2020 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 11, 2021

Former prime minister Theresa May reflected on how the team had "lifted the spirits of millions", after the misery of repeated coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions, and a high death toll in the pandemic.

"Your talent, commitment to one another and dedication to our country has been inspirational," Ms May wrote on Twitter.

So proud of our @England #ThreeLions team.



Tonight wasn’t our night. But throughout this hard-fought #EURO2020 tournament, you have lifted the spirits of millions.



Your talent, commitment to one another & dedication to our country has been inspirational. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Theresa May (@theresa_may) July 11, 2021

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823