Euro 2020 final: Italy fans hit the streets to celebrate England triumph - in pictures

Italian fans celebrate in Rome after winning the Euro 2020 final against England at Wembley. (Antonio Masiello/Getty)

Thousands of Italians spilt into the streets to celebrate their dramatic Euro 2020 triumph over England at Wembley.

In the centre of Rome, car horns and foghorns rang out amid a cloud of smoke from firecrackers and flares after Italy lifted their second European title and first since 1968.

At the final whistle after the penalty shootout win, thousands draped in Italian flags left fan zones installed near the Colosseum and Piazza del Popolo to converge on Piazza Venezia, yelling "Forza Italia! Campioni d'Europa!"

It was particularly sweet for Azzurri supporters after the four-time world champions failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup for the first time in 60 years.

Corriere della Sera, Italy's biggest selling newspaper, wrote: "After the greatest post-war Italian tragedy, Italians are smiling again."

"It's ours! Football came home," read the Corriere dello sport. "England beaten on penalties, Italy in the streets to celebrate the cup."

Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci said Italy were spurred on by England fans' anthem that football was coming home.

Bonucci played a star role in the Azzuri’s success, cancelling out Luke Shaw’s early goal and then converting a penalty during the shootout which his side won 3-2.

“We heard it day in day out ever since the Denmark game that the cup would be coming home to London,” he said.

“Sorry for them but actually the cup will be taking a nice flight to Rome and that way Italians all over the world can savour this competition.

“It is for everyone, we said from day one it was for them and for us.”

The victory extends Italy’s unbeaten run to 34 games, going back to their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

'The Predator'

Dir: Shane Black

Starring: Olivia Munn, Boyd Holbrook, Keegan-Michael Key

Two and a half stars

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

