Racist abuse of England players Rashford, Sancho and Saka investigated by police

Bukayo Saka was targeted with racist abuse on social media after England’s defeat to Italy.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned racist abuse aimed at three black players on the England football team after the country was defeated in the Euro 2020 final.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were singled out on social media after all three players missed penalties in the 3-2 shootout loss against Italy.

London’s Metropolitan Police said it was investigating “offensive and racist” messages on social media.

The Football Association called on the UK government to introduce new legislation to clamp down on social media abuse.

Mr Johnson said: “This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media.

“Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves.”

Health Minister Edward Argar described the abuse as "appalling".

"There is no place for that in sport, there is no place for that in our country," he told Sky News on Monday.

"Those who have done this cannot claim to be true fans of the sport."

The FA said: “We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.

“We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real-life consequences.

“Social media companies need to step up and take accountability and action to ban abusers from their platforms, gather evidence that can lead to prosecution and support making their platforms free from this type of abhorrent abuse.”

England’s players have taken the knee before games at the Euros to highlight the fight against racial inequality.

Rashford, who plays for Manchester United, noted the racial abuse he received on social media in May after the team lost the Europa League final.

England coach Gareth Southgate was criticised for his strategy of bringing in Rashford and Sancho off the bench to take penalties while star Raheem Sterling was sidelined in the shootout.

“They were the best takers we had left on the pitch,” Southgate said.

“We win and lose together.”

Nineteen police officers were injured as they confronted "volatile crowds" after fans clashed with each other and officials near Wembley stadium.

A total of 49 people were arrested were arrested for a "variety of offences", police said.

The force gave no detail to the extent of the officers' injuries but said the behaviour of some fans had been "wholly unacceptable".

Before the game, a small number of ticketless fans were able to break into the stadium. Earlier, fans were pictured in London's Leicester Square throwing bottles and road cones, leaving the area littered with rubbish.

About 60,000 fans at Wembley witnessed the Three Lions' defeat, while millions watched in fan zones and homes across the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge described Sunday's result as "heartbreaking".

"Heartbreaking. Congratulations Azzurri on a great victory," the couple wrote on Twitter.

"England, you've all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn't our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves - I know there's more to come."

Harry Kane, the England captain, said the defeat would "hurt for the rest of our careers".

"We should be extremely proud as a group of what we have achieved," he said.

"I couldn't have given more, the boys couldn't have given more. Penalties is the worst feeling in the world when you lose. It wasn't our night but it's been a fantastic tournament and we should hold our heads high."