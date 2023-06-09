Skies clear over US East Coast as Canada fires continue to rage

Air quality over the US East Coast improved on Friday after tens of millions were affected by smoke billowing south from devastating wildfires in Canada.

The Air Quality Index in New York, whose polluted sky was the worst in the world on Wednesday, measured at a “good” rating of 46 on Friday afternoon, while Washington's air quality was considered to be moderate.

“Air quality conditions have improved in NYC, but may still be unhealthy for some people,” the New York Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said early on Friday.

“Air quality is expected to improve over the weekend, but may vary.”

Expand Autoplay New York's Statue of Liberty is covered in haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada. Reuters

But some major US hubs including Philadelphia and Detroit continue to experience unhealthy air quality.

Air travel along the East Coast also appeared to resume normal operations after the Federal Aviation Administration earlier this week paused departures at LaGuardia, Newark and Philadelphia airports due to low visibility.

Wildfires continue to blaze in Canada

Canada remained beset by wildfires on Friday, as hundreds continued to rage across the country.

There were 427 actives fires in Canada on Friday, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Fight Centre reported, and 233 of those fires are “out of control”.

More than 4.4 million hectares have been burnt.

Countries including the US have sent hundreds of firefighters to help Canada battle the fires.

The mayors of New York City, Montreal, Toronto, Philadelphia and Washington issued a joint statement emphasising their commitment to addressing climate change.

“As we work to respond to the immediate health concerns in our communities, this alarming episode serves as a stark reminder of the harmful impacts that the climate crisis is having on cities around the world,” it said.

They argued that “without urgent action, episodes seen this week will become increasingly common” in the future.

South African firefighters warm hearts in Canada – video