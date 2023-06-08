Canada wildfires: Historic fire season rages as thousands evacuate

Hundreds of wildfires in Canada continued to blaze on Thursday in a rare and fierce start to the season, with countries around the globe pledging support.

The 430 currently active fires are adding to the 4.3 million hectares already burnt by fires nationwide so far this year, data from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre showed.

The fires blazing in the provinces of Alberta and Quebec have led to hazy skies and poor air quality as far south as New York and Washington in the US.

Climate change can lead to wildfire seasons starting earlier and lasting longer, with intensified effects.

Data from the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System, compiled by the CBC, showed that the current fire season has burnt more hectares and started much earlier than usual, with the normal season beginning in July or August.

Active wildfires in the US and Canada Photo: Fire Information for Resource Management System US/Canada

More than 100,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes at some point so far this year.

The wildfires are being influenced by a changing climate, experts and government officials say.

“We’re seeing more and more of these fires because of climate change,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“These fires are affecting everyday routines, lives and livelihoods, and our air quality. We’ll keep working – here at home and with partners around the world – to tackle climate change and address its impacts.”

Climate change leads to higher temperatures and abnormal droughts, bringing about extreme weather events like wildfires.

This year's fires have influenced domestic calls for a national firefighting service to address major emergencies, the CBC and The New York Times reported, since fire response is currently managed by provinces and territories.

“Every province and territory will need to be on high alert throughout this wildfire season,” National Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said this week. As a result, the Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to help local fire crews.

US President Joe Biden has committed American support for Canada's efforts in combating ongoing fires, and other allies have also pledged assistance.

“Since May, more than 600 US firefighters, support personnel, and firefighting assets have been deployed, working alongside Canadian firefighters to tackle what is likely to be the worst fire season in Canadian history, and one that has huge impacts here in the United States,” Mr Biden said on Thursday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet that France, Portugal and Spain would be sending firefighters to Canada after requests for help.

Reuters reported that Australia, New Zealand and South Africa have also sent teams to assist.