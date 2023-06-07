New York beats New Delhi for worst air quality after Canada wildfires

Smoke blowing in from wildfires in Canada made New York the world's most polluted city on Wednesday, overtaking New Delhi.

A smoky haze hung over New York on Tuesday and Wednesday, obscuring landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty and the city's many skyscrapers.

Sal and Lilly Murphy, of Brooklyn, likened the smell of burning to a campfire.

They told AP they could even smell the smoke indoors, in a Manhattan restaurant, then walked outside and saw a sky that looked like it was about to storm – but was rainless. Ms Murphy wore a mask for protection.

“It’s a little scary,” Mr Murphy said.

The IQAir quality and pollution city ranking put the US city's air quality level at 174 on Wednesday morning, six points higher than the list's usual top scorer in India.

The index measures levels of the fine-particulate PM2.5, which can enter the respiratory tract and lungs. This in turn can irritate conditions such as asthma and even cause heart issues over the longer term.

The Eastern US and Central Canada are suffering through one of their worst wildfire smoke events in recorded history.



New York City and Toronto have among the top 7 worst air qualities of any major city on Earth. pic.twitter.com/xt3JpyI7XB — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) June 6, 2023

A score of between 151 and 200 is considered unhealthy to breathe, and a score above 200 is "very unhealthy".

Trent Ford, the state climatologist in Illinois, said the atmospheric conditions in the upper Midwest creating dry, warm weather made it possible for small particulates to travel hundreds of kilometres from the Canadian wildfires and linger for days.

“It’s a good example of how complex the climate system is but also how connected it is,” Mr Ford told AP.

Active wildfires in the US and Canada Photo: Fire Information for Resource Management System US/Canada

An Air Quality Health Advisory has been issued for all five boroughs, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Tuesday night, and while conditions were expected to improve through Wednesday morning, they were predicted to worsen again later in the day.

“We are taking precautions out of an abundance of caution to protect New Yorkers’ health until we are able to get a better sense of future air quality reports,” Mr Adams said. “We recommend all New Yorkers limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible.”

Canada is expected to mark its worst wildfire season since records began if current trends continue.

Towns in Quebec have been evacuated and some of the country's lucrative mining operations closed as the fires rage.

Quebec Natural Resources Minister Maite Blanchette Vezina said in Quebec City that evacuees across the province number a little more than 8,300, down from 10,000 at the start of the week.

“We are not expecting rain in the short term, which is what makes it more difficult to fight fires,” Ms Blanchette Vezina said.

It is an unusual turn of events, because in the 2022 World Air Quality index from the same monitor, the US had the 99th worst air quality compared with 131 other nations. Wildfires are the biggest contributor to poor air quality scores in the US.