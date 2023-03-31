Mummy exhibition could pose health risks to public, Mexican experts say

A travelling display of mummies from the 1800s on display in Mexico may pose a health risk to the public, government experts have said.

The preserved corpses were unintentionally mummified when they were buried in crypts in dry, mineral-rich soil in the state of Guanajuato.

Some still have hair, leathery skin and their original clothing.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History called the display of six mummies in glass cases at a tourism fair in Mexico City "worrisome".

One of the mummies also appears to have fungal growths, the federal institute said. It said it had not been consulted about the display.

It was unclear whether the cases were airtight.

“It is even more worrisome that they are still being exhibited without the safeguards for the public against biohazards,” the federal institute said.

The Guanajuato mummies were discovered in a cementary and dug up between 1896 and 1958. EPA

“From some of the published photos, at least one of the corpses on display, which was inspected by the institute in November 2021, shows signs of a proliferation of possible fungus colonies.

“This should all be carefully studied to see if these are signs of a risk for the cultural legacy, as well as for those who handle them and come to see them.”

The mummies are usually on display in the Guanajuato state capital.

They have been moved previously, with some exhibited in the US in 2009.

The mummies were naturally preserved, some say because of the climate, mineral-rich environment, other because of the sealed crypts, though no one knows for sure.

They were dug up starting in the 1860s, because their families could no longer pay burial fees, and put on display.