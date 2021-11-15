Mexico: gunmen kill family of five and wound baby

Gunmen in Mexico have killed five family members, including a boy, 14, and wounded an eight-month-old baby.

Prosecutors in the state of Guanajuato said the killings occurred on Saturday in the town of Apaseo El Grande, where drug gangs have been engaged in turf battles.

Three women, one man and the boy, all presumed to be related, were found dead of gunshot wounds.

The baby was taken to a hospital for treatment of a bullet wound to the arm.

A handwritten sign with a message making reference to a drug gang was found at the home.

In the nearby city of Silao, police said Sunday they found three men and one woman shot to death at another home. Plastic bags apparently full of meth were found at the house.