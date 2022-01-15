Tsunami hits Tonga following undersea volcanic eruption

Videos show waves sweeping inshore after eruption on Friday evening

White clouds rise from the Hunga Ha'apai volcano during an eruption on December 21, 2021, seen from the Patangata coastline near Tongan capital Nuku'alofa. AFP
The National
Jan 15, 2022

Tsunami waves swept the islands of Tonga in the Pacific Ocean following an undersea volcanic eruption on Saturday.

Videos posted on Twitter showed waves breaking inshore after the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai underwater volcano flared up.

Tonga's Meteorological Services said a tsunami warning was issued and people were racing to evacuate in complete darkness as a wall of water surged inland following the eruption on Friday evening.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The US-based Pacific tsunami warning centre said tsunami waves about 60 centimetres in height were observed at the capital of the US territory of American Samao following volcanic activity in Tonga.

The tsunami threat continues and sea-level fluctuations and strong ocean currents pose hazards along beaches in harbors, the tsunami monitor said in a statement posted on Friday at 6.48pm Samoa Standard time - or 9.48am on Saturday in the UAE.

A video posted on Twitter by Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau on Tonga's island cluster of Vava'u showed waves sweeping inland from the shore.

More to follow.

Updated: January 15th 2022, 7:36 AM
Tonga
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Tsunami hits Tonga following undersea volcanic eruption
An image that illustrates this article Canada gets creative in an effort to encourage vaccines
An image that illustrates this article Gold faces two key headwinds in 2022 that will determine its performance
An image that illustrates this article US January 6 select committee subpoenas social media companiesStory video icon