Tsunami hits Tonga following undersea volcanic eruption

Tsunami waves swept the islands of Tonga in the Pacific Ocean following an undersea volcanic eruption on Saturday.

Videos posted on Twitter showed waves breaking inshore after the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai underwater volcano flared up.

Tonga's Meteorological Services said a tsunami warning was issued and people were racing to evacuate in complete darkness as a wall of water surged inland following the eruption on Friday evening.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The US-based Pacific tsunami warning centre said tsunami waves about 60 centimetres in height were observed at the capital of the US territory of American Samao following volcanic activity in Tonga.

Satellite loop of explosive #Tonga volcanic eruption this evening. A Tsunami Warning is in effect for American Samoa. #cawx pic.twitter.com/Njzu1WGP14 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 15, 2022

The tsunami threat continues and sea-level fluctuations and strong ocean currents pose hazards along beaches in harbors, the tsunami monitor said in a statement posted on Friday at 6.48pm Samoa Standard time - or 9.48am on Saturday in the UAE.

A video posted on Twitter by Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau on Tonga's island cluster of Vava'u showed waves sweeping inland from the shore.

Stay safe everyone 🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/OhrrxJmXAW — Dr Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau (@sakakimoana) January 15, 2022

More to follow.