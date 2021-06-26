Prince Philip honoured on special British £5 coin

The coin has been designed as a limited-edition collectable

The special edition five pound coin features an original portrait of Prince Philip. (HM Treasury via AP)
Britain's Treasury has unveiled a special edition coin to commemorate the life of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth who died in April at the age of 99.

The Treasury said on Saturday that the design of the £5 pound coin was approved by the prince in 2008.

It features an original portrait of him, drawn by artist Ian Rank-Broadley. The other side of the coin features Queen Elizabeth, who was married to Prince Philip for 73 years.

Although it is legal tender, the limited-edition coin is intended as a collectable or gift and will not enter general circulation.

The coin was launched on the UK's Armed Forces Day to commemorate the prince's distinguished naval career.

“This coin is a fitting tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who moved and inspired so many people around the world with his decades of service both to the nation and her majesty the Queen," Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said.

"I’m proud to unveil the coin on Armed Forces Day, considering his distinguished naval career and unwavering dedication to our Monarch and to his Royal duties, and it is only right that he and the Queen are depicted together on both sides of it."

The coin will be available from the Royal Mint's website from Saturday, as well as post offices around the UK and special stockists across the Commonwealth and worldwide.

The Royal Mint, which has marked significant royal events for centuries, will also make a £50,000 ($70,000) donation to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award to support its community work in the UK and internationally.

"Since the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh in April, many have commented that he led a life well lived," Anne Jessopp, chief executive of The Royal Mint, said.

"He was the longest serving consort in British history, and patron or president to over 750 organisations – including The Royal Mint Advisory Committee.

"The Royal Mint has marked significant Royal events for centuries and is honoured to unveil an original new coin which celebrates the life and legacy of a remarkable man.

"It feels fitting that this coin – which was personally approved by the Prince - will also support the work of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards. The Awards have benefited millions of young people since they were formed in 1956, and are perhaps Prince Philip’s greatest legacy."

The coin bears the inscription “HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021”.

On Thursday a special exhibition opened at Windsor Castle to commemorate his life.

“Prince Philip: A Celebration” features more than 100 objects from the Duke of Edinburgh's life, including many items given to him over decades of official duties and overseas visits.

They include the coronation robes and a coronet worn by him at the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth, and a human-sized grasshopper wine cooler presented by former French president Georges Pompidou during his visit to the UK in 1972.

Published: June 26, 2021 05:29 PM

