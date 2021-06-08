Prince Philip's life to be explored in two royal exhibitions launching in the UK this summer

The Duke of Edinburgh’s life will be celebrated with two exhibitions opening in the UK this summer.

Taking place at England's Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, the displays will mark significant events and achievements throughout Prince Philip's life, the Royal Collection Trust said.

Prince Philip, Britain’s longest-serving consort, died on April 9 aged 99. Thursday would have been his 100th birthday, an occasion that was set to be the focus of royal celebrations this year.

Prince Philip: A Royal Celebration will open in Windsor on Thursday, June 24, and include personal items, such as the coronation robe and coronet he wore during the Queen's Coronation in 1953, and his Chair of Estate, which is usually located in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

Items worn by Prince Philip for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II will be on display. AFP

The exhibition will also include a number of items gifted to the duke during his many royal visits across the globe, including a First Nations feather headdress, embroidered with HRH, he received in Canada in 1973.

In Edinburgh, visitors will be able to learn more about Prince Philip’s naval past and his close connections with Scotland and its capital, when the exhibition reveals on Friday, July 23.

The duke's Midshipman's log book from 1940-1941, in which he described his role operating the ship's searchlight during the Battle of Cape Matapan while stationed on the HMS Valiant, will be on display. Alongside will be mementoes from the day he married the queen in 1947, including the invitation, order of service and wedding breakfast menu. On the occasion of their wedding, Prince Philip was granted the royal dukedom of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip was a keen collector of contemporary Scottish art, and between 1958 and 1996 he acquired a large number of works from the annual exhibitions of the Royal Scottish Academy.

Paintings from this collection, including works by Robin Philipson and James Orr, will be on display at the palace, with many reflecting his interests in Scottish landscapes and wildlife.