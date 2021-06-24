Prince Philip exhibition opens at Windsor Castle

Display to feature scores of objects from the Duke of Edinburgh's life

A new exhibition opening in Windsor Castle on Thursday commemorates the life and legacy of Britain's Prince Philip who died in April aged 99.

'Prince Philip: A Celebration' features more than 100 objects from the Duke of Edinburgh's life, including many fabulous items given him over decades of official duties and overseas visits.

The Royal Collection Trust exhibition was initially conceived to celebrate Prince Philip's 100th birthday on June 10 and curator Sally Goodsir said he was made aware of the plans before he died.

Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip (L), in his role as the Regiment?s Colonel in Chief, is seen visiting The Queen?s Royal Hussars in Basra in this handout photograph released on October 22, 2006, by the Ministry of Defence. Prince Philip told the troops he thought most people in Britain had "a great deal of sympathy for those of you at the sharp end who are trying to do your best to make life civilized and tolerable for the locals."

The miscellany of artefacts and curios range from the coronation robes and a coronet worn by Prince Philip at the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, to a human-sized grasshopper wine cooler presented by former French president Georges Pompidou during his visit to the UK in 1972.

Going on public display for the first time is a portrait of the prince painted in 2017, the year of his official retirement. The painting by Ralph Heimans features the duke wearing the blue and red Windsor uniform, standing in the grand corridor at Windsor Castle.

"I think without people being able to gather for the funeral, as they might ordinarily have done, I hope they might be able to come to the castle and learn a little bit more about him," Ms Goodsir said.

The exhibition will be open to the public until September 20.

Published: June 24, 2021 07:46 PM

'Prince Philip: A Celebration' exhibition has opened at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, EPA

In pictures: Prince Philip exhibition opens at Windsor Castle

