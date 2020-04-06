Makkah officer killed in hit and run at curfew checkpoint

FILE PHOTO: A Saudi money exchanger wears a protective face mask and gloves, as he counts Saudi riyal currency at a currency exchange shop in Riyadh A Saudi money exchanger wears a protective face mask and gloves as he counts Saudi riyal currency at a currency exchange shop in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 10, 2020. Reuters (Reuters)

A police officer in the holy city of Makkah was killed on Sunday in a hit and run after a driver breaking the curfew sped through a checkpoint.

The city, along with Madinah, Jeddah and Riyadh, has been isolated and movement strictly curtailed in a to stem the rising number of cases of Covid-19 in the country.

Maj Mohammed Abdel Wahab Al Ghamdi of the Makkah police department said that the driver failed to stop at a police checkpoint enforcing the curfew on Al Haramain Road.

“A traffic officer was run over by a vehicle whose driver failed to comply with instructions to stop and drove away at a high speed,” Maj Al Ghamdi said.

The driver was later arrested.

The kingdom has brought in a number of measures as cases rise. As well as locking down whole cities, most companies have been instructed to start working from home where possible, flights in and out of the country have been cancelled and schools and universities closed.

The government on Friday announced another package of aid to cover 60 per cent of Saudi salaries for affected workers to prevent companies from making layoffs.

Critical sectors, including security, health and the oil industry, are continuing to work as usual.

