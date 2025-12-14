My Dubai Rent: Soapmaker loves life in Dh205,000-a-year villa close to her factory

My Dubai Rent is proudly sponsored by Property Finder, the UAE’s No 1 real estate portal. With verified listings, trusted SuperAgents and powerful search and comparison tools, Property Finder helps property seekers find the right home with confidence and ease.

Stevi Lowmass sold her home in Dubai's The Lakes community so she could live closer to her business.

The 67-year-old founder and owner of The Camel Soap Factory now rents a villa in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Ms Lowmass, who is from South Africa and has lived in Dubai for 23 years, showed The National around.

Please tell us about your accommodation

I live in Cedre Villas, in a spacious three-bedroomed semi-detached villa in the heart of Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), with my husband, Brian, and our cat, Dobbie.

Cedre Villas has two distinct architectural styles, one very Arabic and traditional and ours is much more modern with huge windows. We love the light and despite the number of windows, find the house very cool and efficient from an AC perspective.

Besides three en suite bedrooms upstairs there is a small study which I have converted into my home office.

Downstairs, there is a guest toilet as well as one in the maid's room, and what was probably designed as a family room.

The house has a fully covered garage area for two cars, with electricity for charging my hybrid car.

We pay Dh205,000 rent per year. I consider DSO excellent value for money. We rent from DSO themselves, who offer properties at very fair values.

How long have you lived here?

I have been in DSO for 18 months, after selling a property we owned in The Lakes.

We’d lived there for 17 years so had built a solid community. But the noise of the road, First Al Khail, became unbearable, and without a child at home – my daughter is studying in London – living near schools was less important.

Many roads around The Lakes are impassable in rush hour, which meant we often felt stuck. Living in DSO has made parts of Dubai accessible to us again.

Why did you choose this place?

Our move was in part prompted by the high sale value of the home we owned in The Lakes, but also the prospect of living close to the factory.

My business is in the Light Industrial Units in DSO, in a great location with wonderful facilities.

I’d driven past Cedre Villas for years and a chance phone call to one of our board members made us look at DSO for renting.

When we found Cedre Villas, we knew immediately this was where we wanted to live. The villas have some of the old-style layouts common in older homes across Dubai. Cedre Villas is like a little oasis.

The villa that Stevi Lowmass calls home. Pawan Singh for The National

How have you made it your home?

Moving from an owned home to rented does mean some compromise is required.

Previously, we had been able to modify bathrooms and kitchens, whereas in a rented home we have had to make it our home with our furniture.

Brian and I have been collectors of South African art and Persian carpets for 20 years. The paintings have been collected during visits back to South Africa, and carpets in visits to the souqs, in Sharjah mainly.

Inside the spacious DSO villa Stevi Lowmass and her husband Brian rent. Pawan Singh for The National

The garden is huge but, as we are renting, we made a decision not to invest heavily so laid fake grass over most of it. We did invest in a lovely patio area off the kitchen and erected a small pavilion where we entertain and eat throughout the winter.

Brian has created a huge outside kitchen for his collection of smokers, cookers, barbecues and, most recently, a pizza oven.

He had a shed in The Lakes and was devastated to be losing his “man cave”. But we converted the family room into a pukka man cave with workbenches, cupboards for his biker gear and space for his collection of guitars and drum kit.

What amenities do you have nearby?

We are in walking distance of a small shopping centre with a Spinneys supermarket, a gym, coffee shops and restaurants.

The estate is divided into two, on each side of the roundabout which goes into Silicon Oasis proper. We’re in the smaller, original section.

We have a central pool area with a tennis court. DSO maintain the gardens very well and we generally are able to do a full 5km walk within the estate, which is secure.

Access to Downtown, both Dubai and Sharjah airports and all the new developments east of the E311 is quick and easy.

Are you planning to stay in the area?

We love living here. It feels like an oasis of calm in the “busyness” that has become Dubai. It’s quiet, served by marvellous small restaurants, and we feel like we’ve stepped back in time a little.

DSO is an excellent landlord and the houses are well maintained. We’ve considered our options and I think we’ll stay renting for another few years.

So you have thought about purchasing property again?

We might buy again in a few years' time. If we could buy the house we are renting, we would. But in the long run, we may consider buying an apartment which gives us the flexibility to lock up and go.

In the meantime, living three minutes from the office takes some beating.

Brief scores: Manchester City 2 Gundogan 27', De Bruyne 85' Crystal Palace 3 Schlupp 33', Townsend 35', Milivojevic 51' (pen) Man of the Match: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)

Classification of skills A worker is categorised as skilled by the MOHRE based on nine levels given in the International Standard Classification of Occupations (ISCO) issued by the International Labour Organisation. A skilled worker would be someone at a professional level (levels 1 – 5) which includes managers, professionals, technicians and associate professionals, clerical support workers, and service and sales workers. The worker must also have an attested educational certificate higher than secondary or an equivalent certification, and earn a monthly salary of at least Dh4,000.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Desert Warrior Starring: Anthony Mackie, Aiysha Hart, Ben Kingsley Director: Rupert Wyatt Rating: 3/5

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

Spider-Man: No Way Home Director: Jon Watts Stars: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon Rating:*****

England's Ashes squad Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WallyGPT%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2014%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESaeid%20and%20Sami%20Hejazi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20raised%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%247.1%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%20round%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

India squads Test squad against Afghanistan: Rahane (c), Dhawan, Vijay, Rahul, Pujara, Karun, Saha, Ashwin, Jadeja, Kuldeep, Umesh, Shami, Pandya, Ishant, Thakur. T20 squad against Ireland and England: Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rohit, Rahul, Raina, Pandey, Dhoni, Karthik, Chahal, Kuldeep, Sundar, Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah, Pandya, Kaul, Umesh. ODI squad against England: Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rohit, Rahul, Shreyas, Rayudu, Dhoni, Karthik, Chahal, Kuldeep, Sundar, Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah, Pandya, Kaul, Umesh

RESULTS 5pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (Dirt) 1,600m

Winner: Samau Xmnsor, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Ottoman, Szczepan Mazur, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,800m

Winner: Sharkh, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi

6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 85,000 (D) 1,800m

Winner: Yaraa, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri

7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Maaly Al Reef, Bernardo Pinheiro, Abdallah Al Hammadi

7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Jinjal, Fabrice Veron, Ahmed Al Shemaili

8pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Al Sail, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

How%20to%20avoid%20getting%20scammed %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENever%20click%20on%20links%20provided%20via%20app%20or%20SMS%2C%20even%20if%20they%20seem%20to%20come%20from%20authorised%20senders%20at%20first%20glance%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EAlways%20double-check%20the%20authenticity%20of%20websites%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EEnable%20Two-Factor%20Authentication%20(2FA)%20for%20all%20your%20working%20and%20personal%20services%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EOnly%20use%20official%20links%20published%20by%20the%20respective%20entity%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EDouble-check%20the%20web%20addresses%20to%20reduce%20exposure%20to%20fake%20sites%20created%20with%20domain%20names%20containing%20spelling%20errors%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

The Al Barzakh Festival takes place on Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm in the Red Theatre, NYUAD, Saadiyat Island. Tickets cost Dh105 for adults from platinumlist.net

Fund-raising tips for start-ups Develop an innovative business concept Have the ability to differentiate yourself from competitors Put in place a business continuity plan after Covid-19 Prepare for the worst-case scenario (further lockdowns, long wait for a vaccine, etc.) Have enough cash to stay afloat for the next 12 to 18 months Be creative and innovative to reduce expenses Be prepared to use Covid-19 as an opportunity for your business * Tips from Jassim Al Marzooqi and Walid Hanna

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue