Alina Hayat with her cat, Tiger. All Photos: Pawan Singh / The National

News

UAE

My Dubai Rent: Dh40,000 Silicon Oasis studio is a YouTuber's peaceful escape from city chaos

New Zealander says has found the ideal space to grow her media business while keeping costs manageable

Nour Ibrahim
Nour Ibrahim

November 17, 2024

The UAE Today

The latest news and analysis from the Emirates

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The UAE Today