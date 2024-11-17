My Dubai Rent: Dh40,000 Silicon Oasis studio is a YouTuber's peaceful escape from city chaos

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/my-dubai-rent/"><i><b>My Dubai Rent</b></i></a><i><b> takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and ask them what they like and don't like</b></i> For about two years, Alina Hayat, 23, has made a studio apartment in Dubai’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2023/01/22/new-roads-open-at-dubai-silicon-oasis-to-ease-traffic-flow/" target="_blank">Silicon Oasis</a> her home. As a business owner in creative marketing and a YouTuber, Ms Hayat finds her studio an inspiring, comfortable space where she lives with her partner and their cat. <i>The National</i> met with Ms Hayat, from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/09/26/uae-and-new-zealand-conclude-cepa-talks-to-boost-economic-ties/" target="_blank">New Zealand</a>, to explore the hidden charm of her apartment and hear what makes this space so special for her. When my partner first moved to Dubai, he chose Silicon Oasis because it was close to work. After I joined him, I quickly realised the area was exactly what we wanted – a peaceful neighbourhood away from the hectic city centre. It’s also conveniently located on the motorway, so everything is just 20 minutes away. I love that it’s outside the main hustle and bustle of Dubai. We instantly fell in love with the windows. The entire wall is essentially glass, flooding the space with natural light. It felt like the apartment was meant for us. That initial sense of connection made us feel like this was the perfect place to call home. Absolutely, 100 per cent. For Dh40,000, this studio is spacious compared to others with similar rents. The open layout gives a lot of breathing room, and the wooden flooring and big windows add to its charm. The neighbourhood amenities – shops, restaurants, a mall right across the street and quick access to the motorway – also make it excellent value. The building has a gym and a nice pool, which we use occasionally. We also get a parking spot, which is helpful even though I only recently started driving. The building is chiller-free, which makes a huge difference in cooling costs, especially in the summer. People here are friendly and the community feels welcoming. We’re not particularly close to our neighbours, but we have met some great people in passing, including one of my closest friends who used to live right across from us. It’s a nice mix of young professionals, students and entrepreneurs, which gives the area an energetic yet laid-back vibe. I used to live with my family in Mirdif, where we had a villa. It was a family-friendly, suburban environment, which suited that stage of my life. Silicon Oasis is more independent and suited for young professionals like us. The vibe here is all about hustle and creativity, which is motivating. Yes, decorating is very important to me – it’s how I express myself. I’ve added personal touches throughout, incorporating earthy tones, eclectic art and handmade pottery, which brings warmth to the place. I’m pretty sure there’s no other studio in Dubai that looks quite like ours. It’s become a reflection of my personality, and I love that. The living area and the large windows. I love starting my mornings with coffee, watching the sun fill the space. It’s bright and uplifting – a perfect atmosphere to work or relax. Public transport was an issue before I started driving. There’s a bus system, but it’s not as convenient as the metro. Without a car, it can feel a bit isolated. But now that I have one, it’s no longer a problem. I’m not sure yet. Our contract ends next year, and we may need a larger space with both of us and our cat living here. I feel attached to this apartment, so if we do move, it will have to be for something that feels even more “us”. Yes, especially if you’re looking for a quieter place outside the main city buzz. It’s a good fit for young professionals or anyone who appreciates peace and accessibility without being in the middle of the city’s rush. Rent is high, especially for young professionals. But compared to countries like New Zealand, Dubai rent prices feel more reasonable. It’s all about balancing budget and lifestyle. My dream home would be by the beach, surrounded by nature, with trees and hiking trails nearby. It wouldn’t need to be a modern mansion – just a cosy home by the water to unwind and feel connected to the world around me.